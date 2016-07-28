Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.34% 04.34% 04.34% (Jul 26) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.88% 04.88% 04.88% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 36.00/38.00 70.50/72.50 102.00/104.00 139.00/141.00 1100 36.00/38.00 70.25/72.25 101.50/103.50 138.50/140.50 1200 36.25/37.75 70.50/72.50 102.00/104.00 139.00/141.00 1300 36.25/37.75 70.50/72.50 102.00/104.00 139.00/141.00 1400 36.50/38.00 70.75/72.75 102.00/104.00 139.00/141.00 1500 36.50/38.00 71.00/73.00 102.50/104.50 139.50/141.50 1600 36.50/38.50 70.75/72.75 102.00/104.00 139.00/141.00 1715 36.50/38.00 70.75/72.75 102.00/104.00 139.00/141.00 (Closing Jul 26) 1715 37.50/39.50 72.00/74.00 103.50/105.50 140.50/142.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 170.00/172.00 203.50/205.50 233.00/235.00 265.50/267.50 1100 169.50/171.50 202.75/204.75 232.00/234.00 264.50/266.50 1200 170.00/172.00 203.00/205.00 232.25/234.25 264.50/266.50 1300 170.00/172.00 203.00/205.00 232.25/234.25 264.50/266.50 1400 170.00/172.00 203.00/205.00 232.00/234.00 264.50/266.50 1500 170.50/172.50 203.50/205.50 232.50/234.50 265.00/267.00 1600 170.00/172.00 203.00/205.00 232.25/234.25 264.75/266.75 1715 170.00/172.00 203.00/205.00 232.00/234.00 264.25/266.25 (C1osing Jul 26) 1715 171.50/173.50 204.50/206.50 234.00/236.00 266.50/268.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 302.50/304.50 337.50/339.50 369.00/371.00 402.00/404.00 1100 301.50/303.50 336.50/338.50 368.00/370.00 401.00/403.00 1200 301.50/303.50 336.50/338.50 368.00/370.00 401.00/403.00 1300 301.50/303.50 336.50/338.50 368.00/370.00 401.00/403.00 1400 301.50/303.50 336.50/338.50 368.00/370.00 401.00/403.00 1500 302.00/304.00 337.00/339.00 368.50/370.50 401.50/403.50 1600 301.50/303.50 336.50/338.50 368.00/370.00 401.00/403.00 1715 301.00/303.00 336.00/338.00 367.50/369.50 400.50/402.50 (C1osing Jul 26) 1715 303.50/305.50 338.50/340.50 370.00/372.00 00.50/01.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.09% 6.16% 6.15% 6.13% 6.03% 5.97% 1100 6.09% 6.14% 6.11% 6.11% 6.01% 5.95% 1200 6.09% 6.16% 6.15% 6.13% 6.03% 5.95% 1300 6.09% 6.16% 6.14% 6.13% 6.03% 5.95% 1400 6.14% 6.19% 6.15% 6.14% 6.04% 5.96% 1500 6.13% 6.21% 6.18% 6.16% 6.05% 5.97% 1600 6.17% 6.19% 6.15% 6.13% 6.03% 5.96% 1715 6.14% 6.19% 6.15% 6.14% 6.04% 5.96% (C1osing Jul 26) 1715 6.14% 6.19% 6.16% 6.14% 6.04% 5.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.94% 5.91% 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 1100 5.91% 5.88% 6.01% 5.99% 5.96% 5.95% 1200 5.92% 5.88% 6.02% 5.99% 5.96% 5.95% 1300 5.92% 5.88% 6.01% 5.99% 5.96% 5.95% 1400 5.92% 5.89% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% 5.95% 1500 5.93% 5.90% 6.03% 6.00% 5.98% 5.96% 1600 5.92% 5.89% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% 5.95% 1715 5.92% 5.89% 6.01% 5.99% 5.96% 5.95% (C1osing Jul 26) 1715 5.93% 5.90% 6.03% 6.00% 5.97% 5.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.1375/67.1475 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com