Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50
05.45% 05.45% 05.45%
(Jul 28)
1000 03.20/05.60 00.80/01.40 02.40/04.20
04.36% 04.36% 04.36%
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 32.00/33.50 66.00/68.00 97.50/99.50 134.50/136.50
1100 32.00/33.50 66.00/68.00 97.50/99.50 134.50/136.50
1200 32.00/33.50 66.00/68.00 97.50/99.50 134.50/136.50
1300 31.75/33.75 66.00/68.00 97.50/99.50 134.50/136.50
1400 31.75/33.75 66.00/68.00 97.50/99.50 134.50/136.50
1500 32.00/33.50 66.00/68.00 97.50/99.50 134.50/136.50
1600 32.00/33.50 66.00/68.00 97.50/99.50 134.50/136.50
1715 32.25/33.25 66.50/67.50 98.00/99.00 134.50/136.50
(Closing Jul 28)
1715 33.25/34.75 67.50/69.50 99.00/101.00 136.25/138.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 165.50/167.50 198.50/200.50 228.00/230.00 260.50/262.50
1100 165.50/167.50 198.50/200.50 228.00/230.00 260.50/262.50
1200 165.50/167.50 198.50/200.50 228.00/230.00 260.50/262.50
1300 165.50/167.50 198.50/200.50 228.00/230.00 260.50/262.50
1400 165.50/167.50 198.50/200.50 228.00/230.00 260.50/262.50
1500 165.50/167.50 198.50/200.50 228.00/230.00 260.50/262.50
1600 165.50/167.50 198.00/200.00 227.50/229.50 260.00/262.00
1715 165.50/167.50 198.50/200.50 228.00/230.00 260.50/262.50
(C1osing Jul 28)
1715 167.25/169.25 200.50/202.50 230.00/232.00 262.50/264.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME APR MAY JUN JUL
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 297.50/299.50 332.50/334.50 364.00/366.00 397.00/399.00
1100 297.50/299.50 332.50/334.50 364.00/366.00 397.00/399.00
1200 297.50/299.50 332.50/334.50 364.00/366.00 397.00/399.00
1300 297.50/299.50 332.50/334.50 364.00/366.00 397.00/399.00
1400 297.50/299.50 332.50/334.50 364.00/366.00 397.00/399.00
1500 297.50/299.50 332.50/334.50 364.00/366.00 397.00/399.00
1600 297.00/299.00 332.00/334.00 363.50/365.50 396.50/398.50
1715 297.50/299.50 332.50/334.50 364.00/366.00 397.00/399.00
(C1osing Jul 28)
1715 299.50/301.50 334.50/336.50 366.00/368.00 399.00/401.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.15% 6.18% 6.16% 6.14% 6.03% 5.97%
1100 6.15% 6.18% 6.16% 6.14% 6.03% 5.96%
1200 6.15% 6.18% 6.16% 6.14% 6.03% 5.96%
1300 6.15% 6.18% 6.16% 6.14% 6.03% 5.96%
1400 6.15% 6.18% 6.16% 6.14% 6.03% 5.96%
1500 6.15% 6.18% 6.16% 6.14% 6.03% 5.97%
1600 6.15% 6.18% 6.16% 6.14% 6.03% 5.95%
1715 6.15% 6.18% 6.16% 6.14% 6.03% 5.97%
(C1osing Jul 28)
1715 6.17% 6.21% 6.19% 6.17% 6.06% 5.99%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 5.94% 5.92% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 5.97%
1100 5.93% 5.92% 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 5.97%
1200 5.93% 5.92% 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 5.97%
1300 5.93% 5.92% 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 5.97%
1400 5.93% 5.92% 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 5.97%
1500 5.93% 5.92% 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 5.97%
1600 5.92% 5.91% 6.03% 6.00% 5.98% 5.96%
1715 5.94% 5.93% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 5.97%
(C1osing Jul 28)
1715 5.96% 5.94% 6.06% 6.03% 6.00% 5.98%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0150/67.0250 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.