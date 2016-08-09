Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.37% 04.37% 04.37% (Aug 5) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.50/25.00 57.50/59.50 89.00/91.00 126.00/128.00 1100 23.00/24.50 57.00/59.00 88.50/90.50 125.50/127.50 1200 23.25/24.75 57.25/59.25 88.75/90.75 126.00/128.00 1300 23.25/24.75 57.25/59.25 88.75/90.75 126.00/128.00 1400 23.00/24.50 57.00/59.00 88.50/90.50 125.75/127.75 1500 23.25/24.75 57.25/59.25 88.75/90.75 126.00/128.00 1600 23.50/25.00 57.50/59.50 89.00/91.00 126.00/128.00 1715 23.25/24.75 57.25/59.25 88.75/90.75 126.00/128.00 (Closing Aug 5) 1715 24.50/26.00 58.50/60.50 90.00/92.00 127.00/129.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.00/159.00 190.00/192.00 219.25/221.25 251.50/253.50 1100 156.50/158.50 189.50/191.50 218.75/220.75 251.00/253.00 1200 157.00/159.00 190.00/192.00 219.50/221.50 252.00/254.00 1300 157.00/159.00 190.00/192.00 219.50/221.50 252.00/254.00 1400 156.75/158.75 190.00/192.00 219.50/221.50 252.00/254.00 1500 157.00/159.00 190.00/192.00 219.50/221.50 252.00/254.00 1600 157.00/159.00 190.00/192.00 219.50/221.50 252.00/254.00 1715 157.00/159.00 190.00/192.00 219.00/221.00 251.50/253.50 (C1osing Aug 5) 1715 158.00/160.00 191.00/193.00 220.25/222.25 252.50/254.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 288.50/290.50 323.25/325.25 354.75/356.75 387.50/389.50 1100 288.00/290.00 323.00/325.00 354.50/356.50 387.50/389.50 1200 289.00/291.00 324.00/326.00 355.50/357.50 388.50/390.50 1300 289.25/291.25 324.50/326.50 356.00/358.00 389.00/391.00 1400 289.00/291.00 324.00/326.00 355.50/357.50 388.50/390.50 1500 289.25/291.25 324.50/326.50 356.00/358.00 389.00/391.00 1600 289.25/291.25 324.50/326.50 356.00/358.00 389.00/391.00 1715 288.50/290.50 323.75/325.75 355.25/357.25 388.00/390.00 (C1osing Aug 5) 1715 289.50/291.50 324.25/326.25 355.75/357.75 388.50/390.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.28% 6.24% 6.21% 6.14% 6.05% 5.98% 1100 6.20% 6.20% 6.18% 6.12% 6.03% 5.97% 1200 6.25% 6.23% 6.21% 6.14% 6.05% 5.99% 1300 6.25% 6.23% 6.21% 6.14% 6.05% 5.99% 1400 6.20% 6.20% 6.19% 6.13% 6.04% 5.99% 1500 6.24% 6.22% 6.20% 6.14% 6.05% 5.99% 1600 6.28% 6.24% 6.21% 6.14% 6.05% 5.98% 1715 6.24% 6.22% 6.20% 6.13% 6.04% 5.98% (C1osing Aug 5) 1715 6.26% 6.23% 6.21% 6.15% 6.05% 5.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.94% 5.97% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 5.97% 1100 5.93% 5.97% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 5.98% 1200 5.96% 5.99% 6.06% 6.03% 6.01% 5.99% 1300 5.96% 5.99% 6.07% 6.04% 6.02% 6.00% 1400 5.96% 5.99% 6.06% 6.03% 6.01% 5.99% 1500 5.95% 5.99% 6.07% 6.04% 6.02% 6.00% 1600 5.95% 5.99% 6.06% 6.04% 6.01% 6.00% 1715 5.94% 5.97% 6.05% 6.02% 6.00% 5.98% (C1osing Aug 5) 1715 5.95% 5.97% 6.05% 6.02% 5.99% 5.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8425/66.8525 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com