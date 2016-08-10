Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.37% 04.37% 04.37% (Aug 8) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.37% 04.37% 04.37% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.00/23.50 56.25/58.25 87.75/89.75 125.00/127.00 1100 22.00/23.50 56.00/58.00 87.50/89.50 124.50/126.50 1200 22.00/23.50 56.00/58.00 87.50/89.50 125.00/127.00 1300 22.00/23.50 56.25/58.25 87.75/89.75 125.00/127.00 1400 22.00/23.50 56.00/58.00 87.50/89.50 125.00/127.00 1500 22.50/23.50 56.25/58.25 87.75/89.75 125.00/127.00 1600 22.50/23.50 56.50/58.50 88.00/90.00 125.50/127.50 1715 22.00/23.50 56.00/58.00 87.50/89.50 125.00/127.00 (Closing Aug 8) 1715 23.25/24.75 57.25/59.25 88.75/90.75 126.00/128.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.00/158.00 189.00/191.00 218.00/220.00 250.50/252.50 1100 155.50/157.50 188.50/190.50 217.50/219.50 250.00/252.00 1200 156.25/158.25 189.25/191.25 218.50/220.50 251.00/253.00 1300 156.00/158.00 189.00/191.00 218.00/220.00 250.50/252.50 1400 156.25/158.25 189.25/191.25 218.50/220.50 251.00/253.00 1500 156.00/158.00 189.00/191.00 218.00/220.00 250.50/252.50 1600 156.50/158.50 189.50/191.50 218.50/220.50 251.00/253.00 1715 156.00/158.00 189.00/191.00 218.00/220.00 250.50/252.50 (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 157.00/159.00 190.00/192.00 219.00/221.00 251.50/253.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 287.50/289.50 322.75/324.70 354.25/356.20 387.00/389.00 1100 287.00/289.00 322.00/324.00 353.50/355.50 386.50/388.50 1200 288.00/290.00 323.00/325.00 354.50/356.50 387.00/389.00 1300 287.75/289.70 323.00/325.00 354.50/356.50 387.50/389.50 1400 288.00/290.00 323.00/325.00 354.50/356.50 387.00/389.00 1500 287.75/289.70 323.00/325.00 354.75/356.70 387.50/389.50 1600 288.25/290.20 323.50/325.50 355.25/357.20 388.00/390.00 1715 287.75/289.75 323.00/325.00 354.75/356.75 387.50/389.50 (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 288.50/290.50 323.75/325.75 355.25/357.25 388.00/390.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.23% 6.23% 6.20% 6.14% 6.04% 5.97% 1100 6.21% 6.20% 6.18% 6.11% 6.02% 5.95% 1200 6.21% 6.20% 6.19% 6.13% 6.04% 5.97% 1300 6.23% 6.22% 6.19% 6.13% 6.04% 5.96% 1400 6.21% 6.20% 6.19% 6.14% 6.04% 5.97% 1500 6.26% 6.22% 6.20% 6.13% 6.04% 5.97% 1600 6.28% 6.25% 6.22% 6.16% 6.06% 5.99% 1715 6.22% 6.21% 6.20% 6.14% 6.04% 5.97% (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 6.24% 6.22% 6.20% 6.13% 6.04% 5.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.93% 5.98% 6.05% 6.02% 6.00% 5.98% 1100 5.92% 5.96% 6.03% 6.00% 5.98% 5.96% 1200 5.94% 5.98% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 5.97% 1300 5.93% 5.97% 6.04% 6.02% 5.99% 5.98% 1400 5.94% 5.98% 6.05% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% 1500 5.93% 5.97% 6.05% 6.02% 6.00% 5.98% 1600 5.95% 5.99% 6.06% 6.03% 6.01% 5.99% 1715 5.93% 5.98% 6.05% 6.03% 6.01% 5.99% (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 5.94% 5.97% 6.05% 6.02% 6.00% 5.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8400/66.8500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com