Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST) 1000 03.65/05.65 00.90/01.40 02.75/04.25
04.99% 04.92% 05.01%
(Oct 19) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40
04.93% 04.93% 04.93%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 03.25/04.75 38.50/40.50 67.75/69.75 97.75/99.75
1100 03.00/04.50 37.75/39.75 66.75/68.75 96.75/98.75
1200 03.25/04.75 38.00/40.00 66.75/68.75 96.75/98.75
1300 03.00/04.50 37.50/39.50 66.50/68.50 96.50/98.50
1400 03.25/04.75 38.00/40.00 66.50/68.50 96.50/98.50
1500 03.00/04.50 37.75/39.75 66.75/68.75 96.75/98.75
1600 03.00/05.00 38.00/40.00 66.50/68.50 96.75/98.75
1715 03.25/04.75 37.75/39.75 66.50/68.50 96.50/98.50
(Closing Oct 19) 1715 06.50/08.00 42.00/44.00 71.50/73.50 102.00/104.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME FEB MAR APR MAY
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 123.50/125.50 152.25/154.20 184.00/186.00 214.75/216.70
1100 122.50/124.50 152.25/153.20 183.00/185.00 214.00/216.00
1200 122.50/124.50 151.25/153.25 183.00/185.00 214.00/216.00
1300 122.25/124.25 151.00/153.00 182.75/184.75 213.50/215.50
1400 122.25/124.25 151.00/153.00 182.50/184.50 213.25/215.25
1500 122.50/124.50 151.25/153.25 183.00/185.00 214.00/216.00
1600 122.50/124.50 151.50/153.50 183.00/185.00 214.00/216.00
1715 122.25/124.25 151.00/153.00 182.50/184.50 213.25/215.25
(Closing Oct 19) 1715 128.00/130.00 156.75/158.75 188.75/190.75 219.75/221.75
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 242.50/244.50 271.25/273.20 300.00/302.00 326.50/328.50
1100 242.00/244.00 270.75/272.75 299.50/301.50 326.00/328.00
1200 241.75/243.75 270.50/272.50 299.25/301.25 326.00/328.00
1300 241.25/243.25 270.00/272.00 298.50/300.50 325.00/327.00
1400 241.00/243.00 269.75/271.75 298.50/300.50 325.00/327.00
1500 241.75/243.70 270.50/272.50 299.00/301.00 325.50/327.50
1600 242.00/244.00 270.50/272.50 298.50/300.50 325.00/327.00
1715 241.00/243.00 269.75/271.75 298.50/300.50 325.00/327.00
(Closing Oct 19) 1715 247.75/249.75 276.50/278.50 305.25/307.25 332.00/334.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 5.83% 5.63% 5.48% 5.36% 5.31% 5.42%
1100 5.72% 5.54% 5.42% 5.32% 5.28% 5.39%
1200 5.76% 5.54% 5.42% 5.32% 5.28% 5.39%
1300 5.68% 5.52% 5.41% 5.31% 5.27% 5.39%
1400 5.76% 5.52% 5.40% 5.31% 5.27% 5.38%
1500 5.71% 5.54% 5.42% 5.32% 5.28% 5.39%
1600 5.76% 5.52% 5.41% 5.32% 5.28% 5.39%
1715 5.72% 5.52% 5.40% 5.30% 5.26% 5.37%
(Closing Oct 19) 1715 5.87% 5.71% 5.55% 5.45% 5.38% 5.47%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 5.40% 5.35% 5.32% 5.30% 5.27% 5.26%
1100 5.38% 5.34% 5.31% 5.29% 5.26% 5.25%
1200 5.38% 5.33% 5.31% 5.28% 5.26% 5.25%
1300 5.37% 5.32% 5.30% 5.27% 5.25% 5.24%
1400 5.36% 5.32% 5.29% 5.27% 5.25% 5.23%
1500 5.37% 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.24%
1600 5.37% 5.34% 5.31% 5.27% 5.24% 5.23%
1715 5.35% 5.31% 5.29% 5.27% 5.24% 5.23%
(Closing Oct 19) 1715 5.46% 5.41% 5.38% 5.35% 5.32% 5.30%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8075/66.8175 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.