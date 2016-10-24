Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.90/05.40 03.00/04.00 00.90/01.40 05.32% 05.45% 04.91% (Oct 20) 1000 03.65/05.65 00.90/01.40 02.75/04.25 04.99% 04.92% 05.01% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.50/03.50 37.00/39.00 66.00/68.00 96.00/98.00 1100 02.50/03.50 37.00/39.00 66.25/68.25 96.50/98.50 1200 02.50/03.50 37.25/39.25 66.50/68.50 96.50/98.50 1300 02.50/03.50 37.00/39.00 66.25/68.25 96.50/98.50 1400 02.50/03.50 37.00/39.00 66.25/68.25 96.50/98.50 1500 02.50/03.50 37.00/39.00 66.25/68.25 96.50/98.50 1600 02.50/03.50 37.25/39.25 66.50/68.50 97.00/99.00 1715 02.50/03.50 37.50/39.50 67.00/69.00 97.50/99.50 (Closing Oct 20) 1715 03.25/04.75 37.75/39.75 66.50/68.50 96.50/98.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 122.00/124.00 150.75/152.75 182.75/184.75 213.75/215.75 1100 122.50/124.50 151.50/153.50 183.50/185.50 214.50/216.50 1200 122.25/124.25 151.00/153.00 182.75/184.75 213.75/214.75 1300 122.50/124.50 151.50/153.50 183.50/185.50 214.50/216.50 1400 122.25/124.25 151.00/153.00 182.75/184.75 213.75/215.75 1500 122.50/124.50 151.50/153.50 183.50/185.50 214.50/216.50 1600 123.00/125.00 152.00/154.00 184.00/186.00 215.00/217.00 1715 123.50/125.50 152.50/154.50 184.50/186.50 215.50/217.50 (Closing Oct 20) 1715 122.25/124.25 151.00/153.00 182.50/184.50 213.25/215.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 241.75/243.75 270.50/272.50 299.25/301.25 326.00/328.00 1100 242.25/244.25 271.00/273.00 299.75/301.75 326.50/328.50 1200 241.75/243.75 270.50/272.50 299.25/301.25 326.00/328.00 1300 242.25/244.25 271.00/273.00 299.75/301.75 326.50/328.50 1400 241.75/243.75 270.50/272.50 299.25/301.25 326.00/328.00 1500 242.50/244.50 271.50/273.50 300.25/302.25 327.00/329.00 1600 243.00/245.00 272.00/274.00 300.75/302.75 327.50/329.50 1715 243.50/245.50 272.50/274.50 301.25/303.25 328.00/330.00 (Closing Oct 20) 1715 241.00/243.00 269.75/271.75 298.50/300.50 325.00/327.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.75% 5.55% 5.42% 5.33% 5.28% 5.40% 1100 5.76% 5.57% 5.45% 5.35% 5.31% 5.43% 1200 5.79% 5.59% 5.45% 5.34% 5.29% 5.41% 1300 5.76% 5.57% 5.45% 5.35% 5.31% 5.43% 1400 5.76% 5.57% 5.45% 5.34% 5.29% 5.41% 1500 5.76% 5.57% 5.45% 5.35% 5.31% 5.43% 1600 5.79% 5.59% 5.47% 5.37% 5.32% 5.45% 1715 5.83% 5.63% 5.50% 5.39% 5.34% 5.46% (Closing Oct 20) 1715 5.72% 5.52% 5.40% 5.30% 5.26% 5.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.38% 5.34% 5.31% 5.28% 5.26% 5.25% 1100 5.40% 5.36% 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.26% 1200 5.38% 5.34% 5.32% 5.29% 5.27% 5.25% 1300 5.40% 5.36% 5.33% 5.30% 5.27% 5.26% 1400 5.38% 5.35% 5.32% 5.29% 5.27% 5.25% 1500 5.40% 5.36% 5.34% 5.31% 5.28% 5.27% 1600 5.42% 5.37% 5.35% 5.32% 5.29% 5.27% 1715 5.43% 5.38% 5.35% 5.32% 5.30% 5.28% (Closing Oct 20) 1715 5.35% 5.31% 5.29% 5.27% 5.24% 5.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8850/66.8950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com