Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.91% 04.91% 04.91% (Oct 21) 1000 03.90/05.40 03.00/04.00 00.90/01.40 05.32% 05.45% 04.91% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.50/02.50 36.25/38.25 65.50/67.50 95.75/97.75 1100 01.50/02.50 36.25/38.25 65.50/67.50 95.75/97.75 1200 01.50/02.50 36.25/38.25 65.50/67.50 95.75/97.75 1300 01.50/02.50 36.25/38.25 65.50/67.50 95.75/97.75 1400 01.50/02.50 36.25/38.25 65.50/67.50 95.75/97.75 1500 01.50/02.50 36.00/38.00 65.50/67.50 96.00/98.00 1600 01.50/02.50 36.00/38.00 65.50/67.50 96.00/98.00 1715 01.50/02.50 36.00/38.00 65.50/67.50 96.25/98.25 (Closing Oct 21) 1715 02.50/03.50 37.50/39.50 67.00/69.00 97.50/99.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 121.75/123.75 150.75/152.75 182.75/184.75 213.75/215.75 1100 121.75/123.75 150.75/152.75 182.75/184.75 213.75/215.75 1200 121.75/123.75 150.75/152.75 182.75/184.75 213.75/215.75 1300 121.75/123.75 150.75/152.75 182.75/184.75 213.75/215.75 1400 121.75/123.70 150.75/152.70 182.75/184.70 213.75/215.70 1500 122.00/124.00 151.00/153.00 183.00/185.00 214.00/216.00 1600 122.00/124.00 151.00/153.00 183.00/185.00 214.00/216.00 1715 122.25/124.25 151.25/153.25 183.25/185.25 214.25/216.25 (Closing Oct 21) 1715 123.50/125.50 152.50/154.50 184.50/186.50 215.50/217.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 241.75/243.75 270.50/272.50 299.25/301.25 326.00/328.00 1100 241.75/243.75 270.75/272.75 299.75/301.75 326.50/328.50 1200 241.75/243.75 270.75/272.75 299.75/301.75 326.50/328.50 1300 241.75/243.75 270.75/272.75 299.75/301.75 326.50/328.50 1400 241.75/243.70 270.75/272.70 299.75/301.70 326.50/328.50 1500 242.00/244.00 271.00/273.00 299.75/301.75 326.50/328.50 1600 242.00/244.00 271.00/273.00 299.75/301.75 326.50/328.50 1715 242.25/244.25 271.00/273.00 299.75/301.75 326.50/328.50 (Closing Oct 21) 1715 243.50/245.50 272.50/274.50 301.25/303.25 328.00/330.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.81% 5.60% 5.45% 5.36% 5.31% 5.44% 1100 5.81% 5.60% 5.45% 5.36% 5.31% 5.44% 1200 5.81% 5.60% 5.46% 5.36% 5.32% 5.44% 1300 5.81% 5.60% 5.46% 5.36% 5.32% 5.44% 1400 5.81% 5.60% 5.46% 5.36% 5.32% 5.44% 1500 5.77% 5.60% 5.47% 5.38% 5.33% 5.45% 1600 5.77% 5.60% 5.47% 5.38% 5.33% 5.45% 1715 5.77% 5.60% 5.48% 5.39% 5.33% 5.46% (Closing Oct 21) 1715 5.83% 5.63% 5.50% 5.39% 5.34% 5.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.41% 5.37% 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.27% 1100 5.41% 5.37% 5.34% 5.31% 5.29% 5.27% 1200 5.41% 5.37% 5.34% 5.31% 5.29% 5.28% 1300 5.41% 5.37% 5.34% 5.32% 5.29% 5.28% 1400 5.41% 5.37% 5.34% 5.32% 5.29% 5.28% 1500 5.42% 5.38% 5.35% 5.32% 5.29% 5.28% 1600 5.42% 5.38% 5.35% 5.32% 5.29% 5.28% 1715 5.42% 5.38% 5.35% 5.32% 5.29% 5.28% (Closing Oct 21) 1715 5.43% 5.38% 5.35% 5.32% 5.30% 5.28% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8450/66.8550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com