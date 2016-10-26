Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.91% 04.91% 04.91% (Oct 24) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.91% 04.91% 04.91% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.75/01.25 35.25/37.25 64.75/66.75 95.50/97.50 1100 00.75/01.25 35.50/37.00 65.00/67.00 96.00/98.00 1200 00.75/01.25 35.25/36.75 65.00/67.00 96.00/98.00 1300 00.75/01.25 35.25/36.75 65.00/67.00 96.00/98.00 1400 00.75/01.25 35.25/36.75 65.00/67.00 96.00/98.00 1500 00.50/01.50 35.25/37.25 64.75/66.75 95.50/97.50 1600 00.75/01.25 35.25/36.75 64.75/66.75 95.75/97.75 1715 00.75/01.25 35.00/37.00 64.50/66.50 95.50/97.50 (Closing Oct 24) 1715 01.50/02.50 36.00/38.00 65.50/67.50 96.25/98.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 121.50/123.50 150.50/152.50 182.50/184.50 213.50/215.50 1100 122.25/124.25 151.50/153.50 183.50/185.50 214.50/216.50 1200 122.00/124.00 151.00/153.00 183.00/185.00 214.00/216.00 1300 122.00/124.00 151.00/153.00 183.00/185.00 214.00/216.00 1400 122.25/124.20 151.50/153.50 183.50/185.50 214.50/216.50 1500 122.00/124.00 151.50/153.50 183.75/185.75 214.75/216.75 1600 121.75/123.75 151.00/153.00 183.00/185.00 214.00/216.00 1715 121.50/123.50 150.50/152.50 182.50/184.50 213.50/215.50 (Closing Oct 24) 1715 122.25/124.25 151.25/153.25 183.25/185.25 214.25/216.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 241.50/243.50 270.50/272.50 299.25/301.25 326.00/328.00 1100 242.50/244.50 271.50/273.50 300.25/302.25 327.00/329.00 1200 242.00/244.00 271.00/273.00 299.75/301.75 326.50/328.50 1300 242.00/244.00 271.00/273.00 299.75/301.75 326.50/328.50 1400 242.50/244.50 271.50/273.50 300.25/302.20 327.00/329.00 1500 242.75/244.75 271.50/273.50 300.25/302.25 327.00/329.00 1600 242.00/244.00 271.00/273.00 299.75/301.75 326.50/328.50 1715 241.50/243.50 270.50/272.50 299.25/301.25 326.00/328.00 (Closing Oct 24) 1715 242.25/244.25 271.00/273.00 299.75/301.75 326.50/328.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.82% 5.62% 5.50% 5.39% 5.34% 5.47% 1100 5.82% 5.64% 5.52% 5.43% 5.37% 5.50% 1200 5.78% 5.64% 5.52% 5.42% 5.36% 5.48% 1300 5.78% 5.64% 5.52% 5.42% 5.36% 5.48% 1400 5.78% 5.64% 5.52% 5.43% 5.38% 5.50% 1500 5.82% 5.62% 5.50% 5.42% 5.38% 5.51% 1600 5.78% 5.62% 5.51% 5.41% 5.36% 5.49% 1715 5.78% 5.60% 5.50% 5.40% 5.35% 5.47% (Closing Oct 24) 1715 5.77% 5.60% 5.48% 5.39% 5.33% 5.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.42% 5.38% 5.35% 5.32% 5.30% 5.28% 1100 5.45% 5.41% 5.37% 5.34% 5.31% 5.30% 1200 5.43% 5.39% 5.36% 5.33% 5.30% 5.29% 1300 5.43% 5.40% 5.36% 5.33% 5.31% 5.29% 1400 5.45% 5.41% 5.37% 5.34% 5.31% 5.30% 1500 5.46% 5.41% 5.38% 5.34% 5.32% 5.30% 1600 5.44% 5.40% 5.37% 5.33% 5.31% 5.29% 1715 5.43% 5.39% 5.36% 5.33% 5.30% 5.29% (Closing Oct 24) 1715 5.42% 5.38% 5.35% 5.32% 5.29% 5.28% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8150/66.8250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com