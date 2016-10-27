Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.92% 04.92% 04.92% (Oct 25) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.91% 04.91% 04.91% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.50/35.00 62.75/64.75 93.50/95.50 119.25/121.25 1100 33.50/35.00 62.75/64.75 93.50/95.50 119.25/121.25 1200 33.50/35.50 62.50/64.50 93.00/95.00 119.00/121.00 1300 33.50/35.00 62.50/64.50 93.00/95.00 118.75/120.70 1400 33.50/35.00 62.50/64.50 93.00/95.00 118.75/120.70 1500 33.50/35.00 62.50/64.50 93.00/95.00 119.00/121.00 1600 33.50/35.00 62.50/64.50 93.00/95.00 118.75/120.70 1715 33.25/34.75 62.25/64.25 93.00/95.00 118.75/120.75 (Closing Oct 25) 1715 35.00/37.00 64.50/66.50 95.50/97.50 121.50/123.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 148.00/150.00 179.50/181.50 210.25/212.25 238.00/240.00 1100 148.25/150.25 180.25/182.25 211.00/213.00 238.75/240.75 1200 148.25/150.25 180.00/182.00 210.75/212.75 238.50/240.50 1300 147.50/149.50 179.50/181.50 210.50/212.50 238.50/240.50 1400 147.50/149.50 179.50/181.50 210.25/212.20 238.00/240.00 1500 148.00/150.00 180.00/182.00 211.00/213.00 239.00/241.00 1600 147.50/149.50 179.50/181.50 210.50/212.50 238.50/240.50 1715 147.50/149.50 179.50/181.50 210.50/212.50 238.50/240.50 (Closing Oct 25) 1715 150.50/152.50 182.50/184.50 213.50/215.50 241.50/243.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 266.75/268.75 295.50/297.50 322.00/324.00 351.50/353.50 1100 267.50/269.50 296.25/298.25 323.00/325.00 352.50/354.50 1200 267.25/269.25 296.00/298.00 322.50/324.50 352.00/354.00 1300 267.25/269.25 296.00/298.00 322.50/324.50 352.00/354.00 1400 266.75/268.70 295.50/297.50 322.00/324.00 351.50/353.50 1500 268.00/270.00 296.75/298.75 323.50/325.50 353.00/355.00 1600 267.50/269.50 296.25/298.20 323.00/325.00 352.50/354.50 1715 267.50/269.50 296.25/298.25 323.00/325.00 352.50/354.50 (Closing Oct 25) 1715 270.50/272.50 299.25/301.25 326.00/328.00 00.75/01.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.67% 5.53% 5.43% 5.34% 5.29% 5.42% 1100 5.67% 5.53% 5.44% 5.34% 5.30% 5.44% 1200 5.72% 5.51% 5.41% 5.33% 5.30% 5.44% 1300 5.67% 5.51% 5.41% 5.32% 5.27% 5.42% 1400 5.67% 5.51% 5.41% 5.32% 5.27% 5.42% 1500 5.67% 5.51% 5.41% 5.33% 5.29% 5.43% 1600 5.67% 5.51% 5.40% 5.32% 5.27% 5.42% 1715 5.63% 5.48% 5.40% 5.32% 5.27% 5.42% (Closing Oct 25) 1715 5.78% 5.60% 5.50% 5.40% 5.35% 5.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.37% 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.23% 1100 5.39% 5.35% 5.32% 5.29% 5.27% 5.25% 1200 5.38% 5.34% 5.31% 5.29% 5.26% 5.24% 1300 5.38% 5.34% 5.31% 5.29% 5.26% 5.24% 1400 5.37% 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.23% 1500 5.39% 5.35% 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.26% 1600 5.37% 5.34% 5.31% 5.29% 5.27% 5.25% 1715 5.37% 5.34% 5.31% 5.29% 5.27% 5.25% (Closing Oct 25) 1715 5.43% 5.39% 5.36% 5.33% 5.30% 5.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8300/66.8400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com