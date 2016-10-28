Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/07.00 00.80/01.40 03.20/05.60 04.37% 04.37% 04.37% (Oct 26) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.92% 04.92% 04.92% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.75/30.25 57.50/59.50 88.00/90.00 113.75/115.70 1100 29.00/30.00 57.50/59.50 88.00/90.00 114.00/116.00 1200 28.50/30.00 57.50/59.50 88.25/90.25 114.00/116.00 1300 28.50/30.00 57.50/59.50 88.00/90.00 113.75/115.70 1400 29.00/30.50 57.50/59.50 88.00/90.00 113.75/115.75 1500 28.50/30.00 57.25/59.25 87.75/89.75 113.50/115.50 1600 28.50/30.00 57.25/59.25 87.75/89.75 113.50/115.50 1715 28.75/30.25 57.50/59.50 88.25/90.25 114.00/116.00 (Closing Oct 26) 1715 33.25/34.75 62.25/64.25 93.00/95.00 118.75/120.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 142.50/144.50 174.25/176.20 205.00/207.00 232.75/234.70 1100 143.00/145.00 174.50/176.50 205.00/207.00 233.00/235.00 1200 142.75/144.75 174.50/176.50 205.25/207.25 233.25/235.25 1300 142.50/144.50 174.25/176.20 205.00/207.00 232.75/234.70 1400 142.50/144.50 174.25/176.25 205.00/207.00 232.75/234.75 1500 142.25/144.25 174.00/176.00 204.75/206.75 232.50/234.50 1600 142.25/144.25 174.00/176.00 204.75/206.75 232.50/234.50 1715 142.75/144.75 174.75/176.75 205.75/207.75 233.75/235.75 (Closing Oct 26) 1715 147.50/149.50 179.50/181.50 210.50/212.50 238.50/240.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 261.25/263.20 289.75/291.70 316.25/318.20 345.50/347.50 1100 262.00/264.00 290.50/292.50 317.50/319.50 347.00/349.00 1200 262.00/264.00 290.75/292.75 317.50/319.50 347.00/349.00 1300 261.50/263.50 290.00/292.00 316.50/318.50 346.00/348.00 1400 261.50/263.50 290.25/292.25 317.00/319.00 346.50/348.50 1500 261.25/263.25 290.00/292.00 316.50/318.50 346.00/348.00 1600 261.25/263.25 290.00/292.00 316.50/318.50 346.00/348.00 1715 262.50/264.50 291.25/293.25 318.00/320.00 347.50/349.50 (Closing Oct 26) 1715 267.50/269.50 296.25/298.25 323.00/325.00 352.50/354.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.54% 5.40% 5.33% 5.26% 5.24% 5.37% 1100 5.54% 5.40% 5.33% 5.27% 5.26% 5.37% 1200 5.50% 5.40% 5.35% 5.27% 5.25% 5.37% 1300 5.50% 5.40% 5.33% 5.26% 5.24% 5.37% 1400 5.59% 5.40% 5.34% 5.26% 5.24% 5.37% 1500 5.50% 5.38% 5.32% 5.25% 5.23% 5.36% 1600 5.50% 5.38% 5.32% 5.25% 5.23% 5.36% 1715 5.54% 5.40% 5.35% 5.27% 5.25% 5.38% (Closing Oct 26) 1715 5.63% 5.48% 5.40% 5.32% 5.27% 5.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.33% 5.29% 5.26% 5.24% 5.21% 5.20% 1100 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.23% 5.22% 1200 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.23% 5.22% 1300 5.33% 5.29% 5.27% 5.24% 5.22% 5.20% 1400 5.33% 5.29% 5.27% 5.25% 5.23% 5.21% 1500 5.32% 5.29% 5.26% 5.24% 5.22% 5.20% 1600 5.32% 5.29% 5.26% 5.24% 5.22% 5.20% 1715 5.35% 5.31% 5.29% 5.26% 5.24% 5.23% (Closing Oct 26) 1715 5.37% 5.34% 5.31% 5.29% 5.27% 5.25% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8600/66.8700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com