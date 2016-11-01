Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.50 03.20/05.60 00.80/01.40 04.91% 04.37% 04.37% (Oct 27) 1000 04.00/07.00 00.80/01.40 03.20/05.60 04.37% 04.37% 04.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/29.00 56.25/58.25 87.00/89.00 112.75/114.70 1100 27.25/28.75 56.00/58.00 86.50/88.50 112.25/114.25 1200 27.25/28.75 56.00/58.00 86.50/88.50 112.25/114.20 1300 27.50/29.00 56.25/58.25 86.75/88.75 112.50/114.50 1400 27.25/28.75 56.25/58.25 86.75/88.75 112.50/114.50 1500 27.50/29.00 56.25/58.25 87.00/89.00 112.75/114.75 1600 27.25/28.75 56.00/58.00 86.75/88.75 112.75/114.75 1715 27.50/29.00 56.25/58.25 87.00/89.00 113.00/115.00 (Closing Oct 27) 1715 28.75/30.25 57.50/59.50 88.25/90.25 114.00/116.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.50/143.50 173.50/175.50 204.50/206.50 232.25/234.20 1100 141.00/143.00 172.75/174.75 203.50/205.50 231.25/233.25 1200 141.00/143.50 172.75/174.70 203.75/205.70 231.75/233.70 1300 141.50/143.50 173.25/175.25 204.25/206.25 232.25/234.25 1400 141.50/143.50 173.25/175.25 204.25/206.25 232.25/234.25 1500 141.75/143.75 173.50/175.50 204.50/206.50 232.50/234.50 1600 141.75/143.75 173.50/175.50 204.50/206.50 232.50/234.50 1715 142.00/144.00 173.75/175.75 204.75/206.75 232.75/234.75 (Closing Oct 27) 1715 142.75/144.75 174.75/176.75 205.75/207.75 233.75/235.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 261.00/263.00 289.75/291.70 316.50/318.50 346.00/348.00 1100 260.00/262.00 288.75/290.75 315.50/317.50 345.00/347.00 1200 260.50/262.50 289.25/291.20 316.00/318.00 345.50/347.50 1300 261.00/263.00 289.75/291.75 316.50/318.50 346.00/348.00 1400 261.00/263.00 289.75/291.75 316.50/318.50 346.00/348.00 1500 261.50/263.50 290.25/292.25 317.00/319.00 346.50/348.50 1600 261.50/263.50 290.25/292.25 317.00/319.00 346.50/348.50 1715 261.75/263.75 290.75/292.75 317.50/319.50 347.00/349.00 (Closing Oct 27) 1715 262.50/264.50 291.25/293.25 318.00/320.00 347.50/349.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.49% 5.38% 5.33% 5.26% 5.24% 5.38% 1100 5.45% 5.36% 5.30% 5.24% 5.22% 5.36% 1200 5.45% 5.36% 5.30% 5.24% 5.22% 5.35% 1300 5.49% 5.38% 5.32% 5.25% 5.24% 5.37% 1400 5.45% 5.38% 5.32% 5.25% 5.24% 5.37% 1500 5.49% 5.38% 5.33% 5.26% 5.25% 5.38% 1600 5.45% 5.36% 5.32% 5.26% 5.25% 5.38% 1715 5.50% 5.38% 5.34% 5.28% 5.26% 5.39% (Closing Oct 27) 1715 5.54% 5.40% 5.35% 5.27% 5.25% 5.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.34% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.23% 5.22% 1100 5.32% 5.28% 5.26% 5.24% 5.22% 5.21% 1200 5.32% 5.29% 5.27% 5.24% 5.23% 5.21% 1300 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.23% 5.22% 1400 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.23% 5.22% 1500 5.34% 5.31% 5.29% 5.26% 5.24% 5.23% 1600 5.34% 5.31% 5.29% 5.26% 5.25% 5.23% 1715 5.35% 5.32% 5.30% 5.28% 5.26% 5.24% (Closing Oct 27) 1715 5.35% 5.31% 5.29% 5.26% 5.24% 5.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7900/66.8000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com