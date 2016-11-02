Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.38% 04.38% 04.38% (Oct 28) 1000 04.50/06.50 03.20/05.60 00.80/01.40 04.91% 04.37% 04.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.50/28.00 55.25/57.25 86.00/88.00 112.00/114.00 1100 26.50/28.00 55.50/57.50 86.25/88.25 112.25/114.25 1200 26.25/28.25 55.50/57.50 86.25/88.25 112.25/114.25 1300 26.25/27.75 55.00/57.00 85.75/87.75 111.75/113.75 1400 26.00/27.00 55.00/57.00 85.75/87.75 111.75/113.75 1500 26.50/28.00 55.25/57.25 86.00/88.00 112.00/114.00 1600 26.50/28.00 55.50/57.50 86.50/88.50 112.50/114.50 1715 26.50/28.00 55.50/57.50 86.50/88.50 112.50/114.50 (Closing Oct 28) 1715 27.50/29.00 56.25/58.25 87.00/89.00 113.00/115.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.00/143.00 172.75/174.75 203.75/205.75 231.75/233.75 1100 141.25/143.25 173.25/175.25 204.25/206.25 232.25/234.25 1200 141.25/143.25 173.00/175.00 204.25/206.25 232.25/234.25 1300 140.75/142.75 172.50/174.50 203.75/205.75 231.75/233.75 1400 140.75/142.75 172.50/174.50 203.75/205.75 231.75/233.75 1500 141.00/143.00 173.00/175.00 204.00/206.00 232.00/234.00 1600 141.50/143.50 173.50/175.50 204.50/206.50 232.50/234.50 1715 141.50/143.50 173.50/175.50 204.50/206.50 232.50/234.50 (Closing Oct 28) 1715 142.00/144.00 173.75/175.75 204.75/206.75 232.75/234.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 260.75/262.75 289.75/291.75 316.50/318.50 346.00/348.00 1100 261.25/263.25 290.25/292.25 317.00/319.00 346.50/348.50 1200 261.25/263.25 290.25/292.25 317.00/319.00 346.50/348.50 1300 260.75/262.75 289.75/291.75 316.50/318.50 346.00/348.00 1400 260.75/262.75 289.75/291.75 316.50/318.50 346.00/348.00 1500 261.00/263.00 289.75/291.75 316.50/318.50 346.00/348.00 1600 261.50/263.50 290.25/292.25 317.00/319.00 346.50/348.50 1715 261.50/263.50 290.25/292.25 317.00/319.00 346.50/348.50 (Closing Oct 28) 1715 261.75/263.75 290.75/292.75 317.50/319.50 347.00/349.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.48% 5.39% 5.34% 5.28% 5.27% 5.39% 1100 5.49% 5.41% 5.35% 5.29% 5.28% 5.41% 1200 5.49% 5.41% 5.35% 5.29% 5.28% 5.40% 1300 5.44% 5.37% 5.32% 5.27% 5.26% 5.39% 1400 5.44% 5.37% 5.33% 5.27% 5.26% 5.39% 1500 5.48% 5.39% 5.34% 5.28% 5.27% 5.40% 1600 5.49% 5.41% 5.37% 5.30% 5.29% 5.41% 1715 5.49% 5.42% 5.37% 5.30% 5.29% 5.42% (Closing Oct 28) 1715 5.50% 5.38% 5.34% 5.28% 5.26% 5.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.35% 5.32% 5.30% 5.28% 5.26% 5.24% 1100 5.37% 5.34% 5.31% 5.29% 5.27% 5.25% 1200 5.37% 5.34% 5.31% 5.29% 5.27% 5.25% 1300 5.35% 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.26% 5.24% 1400 5.35% 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.26% 5.25% 1500 5.36% 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.26% 5.24% 1600 5.37% 5.34% 5.31% 5.29% 5.27% 5.25% 1715 5.37% 5.34% 5.32% 5.29% 5.27% 5.25% (Closing Oct 28) 1715 5.35% 5.32% 5.30% 5.28% 5.26% 5.24% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7050/66.7150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com