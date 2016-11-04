Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.20/05.60 00.80/01.40 02.40/04.20 04.38% 04.38% 04.38% (Nov 2) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.37% 04.37% 04.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.00 52.50/54.50 84.50/86.50 111.00/113.00 1100 23.00/24.00 53.00/54.50 85.00/87.00 111.75/113.75 1200 22.50/24.00 53.00/54.50 85.00/87.00 111.50/113.50 1300 22.50/24.50 52.75/54.75 85.00/87.00 112.00/114.00 1400 22.50/24.00 53.00/54.50 85.00/87.00 112.00/114.00 1500 22.00/24.00 52.25/54.25 84.50/86.50 111.75/113.75 1600 22.50/24.00 53.00/54.50 85.00/87.00 112.00/114.00 1715 22.50/24.00 53.00/54.50 85.00/87.00 112.00/114.00 (Closing Nov 2) 1715 25.75/27.25 55.75/57.75 87.50/89.50 113.75/115.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.50/142.50 173.00/175.00 204.50/206.50 233.00/235.00 1100 141.50/143.50 174.25/176.25 206.00/208.00 234.50/236.50 1200 141.00/143.00 173.50/175.50 205.00/207.00 233.50/235.50 1300 142.00/144.00 174.25/176.25 206.25/208.25 234.25/236.25 1400 142.00/144.00 174.50/176.50 206.00/208.00 234.50/236.50 1500 142.25/144.25 174.75/176.75 206.75/208.75 235.00/237.00 1600 142.00/144.00 174.75/176.75 206.50/208.50 235.00/237.00 1715 142.00/144.00 174.50/176.50 206.50/208.50 235.00/237.00 (Closing Nov 2) 1715 143.00/145.00 175.50/177.50 207.00/209.00 235.25/237.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 262.25/264.25 291.50/293.50 318.50/320.50 348.50/350.50 1100 263.75/265.75 293.00/295.00 320.00/322.00 350.00/352.00 1200 262.75/264.75 292.00/294.00 319.00/321.00 349.00/351.00 1300 263.50/265.50 292.75/294.75 319.50/321.50 349.00/351.00 1400 263.75/265.75 293.00/295.00 320.00/322.00 350.00/352.00 1500 264.25/266.25 293.50/295.50 320.25/322.25 350.00/352.00 1600 264.25/266.25 293.50/295.50 320.50/322.50 350.50/352.50 1715 264.25/266.25 293.50/295.50 320.50/322.50 350.50/352.50 (Closing Nov 2) 1715 264.50/266.50 293.50/295.50 320.25/322.25 350.00/352.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.53% 5.52% 5.48% 5.41% 5.42% 5.52% 1100 5.57% 5.55% 5.51% 5.45% 5.46% 5.56% 1200 5.54% 5.55% 5.51% 5.44% 5.44% 5.54% 1300 5.58% 5.55% 5.52% 5.46% 5.48% 5.56% 1400 5.54% 5.54% 5.52% 5.46% 5.48% 5.56% 1500 5.48% 5.50% 5.49% 5.45% 5.48% 5.57% 1600 5.54% 5.54% 5.52% 5.46% 5.48% 5.57% 1715 5.54% 5.54% 5.51% 5.46% 5.47% 5.56% (Closing Nov 2) 1715 5.57% 5.53% 5.48% 5.40% 5.39% 5.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.48% 5.44% 5.41% 5.38% 5.36% 5.34% 1100 5.52% 5.48% 5.44% 5.41% 5.38% 5.36% 1200 5.49% 5.45% 5.42% 5.39% 5.36% 5.35% 1300 5.52% 5.47% 5.44% 5.41% 5.37% 5.35% 1400 5.51% 5.47% 5.44% 5.41% 5.38% 5.36% 1500 5.53% 5.48% 5.45% 5.42% 5.38% 5.36% 1600 5.53% 5.48% 5.45% 5.42% 5.39% 5.37% 1715 5.52% 5.48% 5.45% 5.41% 5.38% 5.37% (Closing Nov 2) 1715 5.46% 5.43% 5.40% 5.37% 5.34% 5.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7400/66.7500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com