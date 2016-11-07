Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.20/05.60 02.40/04.20 00.80/01.40 04.38% 04.38% 04.38% (Nov 3) 1000 03.20/05.60 00.80/01.40 02.40/04.20 04.38% 04.38% 04.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.25/22.75 51.50/53.50 83.50/85.50 110.50/112.50 1100 21.25/22.75 51.50/53.50 83.50/85.50 110.50/112.50 1200 21.25/22.75 51.50/53.50 83.50/85.50 110.50/112.50 1300 21.50/23.00 51.75/53.25 84.00/86.00 111.00/113.00 1400 21.50/23.00 51.75/53.75 84.00/86.00 110.75/112.75 1500 21.75/22.75 52.00/53.00 84.00/86.00 110.75/112.75 1600 21.75/22.75 52.00/53.00 84.00/86.00 110.75/112.75 1715 21.50/23.00 51.75/53.25 84.00/86.00 111.00/113.00 (Closing Nov 3) 1715 22.50/24.00 53.00/54.50 85.00/87.00 112.00/114.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.50/142.50 173.00/175.00 205.00/207.00 233.50/235.50 1100 140.50/142.50 173.00/175.00 205.00/207.00 233.50/235.50 1200 140.50/142.50 173.00/175.00 205.00/207.00 233.50/235.50 1300 141.00/143.00 173.50/175.50 205.50/207.50 234.00/236.00 1400 140.75/142.75 173.25/175.25 205.00/207.00 233.50/235.50 1500 140.50/142.50 173.00/175.00 205.00/207.00 233.50/235.50 1600 140.50/142.50 173.00/175.00 205.00/207.00 233.50/235.50 1715 141.00/143.00 173.50/175.50 205.50/207.50 234.00/236.00 (Closing Nov 3) 1715 142.00/144.00 174.50/176.50 206.50/208.50 235.00/237.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 262.75/264.70 292.00/294.00 319.00/321.00 349.00/351.00 1100 262.75/264.75 292.00/294.00 318.75/320.75 348.50/350.50 1200 262.75/264.75 292.00/294.00 318.75/320.75 348.50/350.50 1300 263.25/265.20 292.50/294.50 319.25/321.20 349.00/351.00 1400 262.75/264.75 292.00/294.00 318.75/320.75 348.50/350.50 1500 262.75/264.75 292.00/294.00 318.75/320.75 348.50/350.50 1600 262.75/264.75 292.00/294.00 318.75/320.75 348.50/350.50 1715 263.25/265.25 292.50/294.50 319.25/321.25 349.00/351.00 (Closing Nov 3) 1715 264.25/266.25 293.50/295.50 320.50/322.50 350.50/352.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.49% 5.51% 5.48% 5.44% 5.47% 5.55% 1100 5.50% 5.52% 5.48% 5.44% 5.48% 5.55% 1200 5.49% 5.51% 5.48% 5.44% 5.47% 5.55% 1300 5.53% 5.53% 5.51% 5.46% 5.49% 5.57% 1400 5.54% 5.54% 5.51% 5.45% 5.48% 5.56% 1500 5.53% 5.53% 5.51% 5.44% 5.47% 5.55% 1600 5.53% 5.53% 5.51% 5.44% 5.47% 5.55% 1715 5.53% 5.53% 5.51% 5.46% 5.49% 5.57% (Closing Nov 3) 1715 5.54% 5.54% 5.51% 5.46% 5.47% 5.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.51% 5.47% 5.44% 5.41% 5.38% 5.36% 1100 5.51% 5.47% 5.44% 5.41% 5.37% 5.35% 1200 5.51% 5.47% 5.44% 5.41% 5.37% 5.35% 1300 5.53% 5.48% 5.45% 5.41% 5.38% 5.36% 1400 5.51% 5.47% 5.44% 5.41% 5.37% 5.35% 1500 5.51% 5.47% 5.44% 5.40% 5.37% 5.35% 1600 5.51% 5.47% 5.43% 5.40% 5.37% 5.35% 1715 5.53% 5.48% 5.45% 5.42% 5.38% 5.36% (Closing Nov 3) 1715 5.52% 5.48% 5.45% 5.41% 5.38% 5.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7000/66.7100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com