Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40
04.38% 04.38% 04.38%
(Nov 4)
1000 03.20/05.60 02.40/04.20 00.80/01.40
04.38% 04.38% 04.38%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 20.50/22.00 50.50/52.50 83.00/85.00 109.75/111.75
1100 20.50/22.00 50.50/52.50 83.00/85.00 109.75/111.75
1200 20.75/22.25 50.75/52.75 83.25/85.25 110.00/112.00
1300 20.75/22.25 51.00/53.00 83.50/85.50 110.00/112.00
1400 20.50/22.50 50.50/52.50 82.75/84.75 109.25/111.25
1500 20.50/22.00 50.50/52.50 82.75/84.75 109.50/111.50
1600 20.50/22.00 50.50/52.50 82.75/84.75 109.50/111.50
1715 20.50/22.00 50.50/52.50 82.75/84.75 109.50/111.50
(Closing Nov 4)
1715 21.50/23.00 51.75/53.25 84.00/86.00 111.00/113.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAR APR MAY JUN
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 139.50/141.50 171.75/173.75 203.50/205.50 231.75/233.75
1100 139.50/141.50 171.75/173.75 203.50/205.50 231.75/233.75
1200 139.75/141.75 172.00/174.00 203.75/205.75 232.25/234.25
1300 139.50/141.50 171.50/173.50 203.25/205.25 231.75/233.75
1400 139.25/141.25 171.00/173.00 202.75/204.75 231.00/233.00
1500 139.25/141.25 171.25/173.25 202.75/204.75 231.25/233.25
1600 139.25/141.25 171.25/173.25 203.00/205.00 231.50/233.50
1715 139.25/141.25 171.50/173.50 203.50/205.50 232.00/234.00
(Closing Nov 4)
1715 141.00/143.00 173.50/175.50 205.50/207.50 234.00/236.00
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 260.75/262.75 289.75/291.75 316.50/318.50 346.00/348.00
1100 261.00/263.00 290.00/292.00 316.75/318.75 346.50/348.50
1200 261.50/263.50 290.50/292.50 317.25/319.25 347.00/349.00
1300 261.00/263.00 290.00/292.00 316.75/318.75 346.50/348.50
1400 260.25/262.25 289.50/291.50 316.25/318.25 346.00/348.00
1500 260.50/262.50 289.50/291.50 316.25/318.25 346.00/348.00
1600 260.75/262.75 290.00/292.00 316.75/318.75 346.50/348.50
1715 261.25/263.25 290.25/292.25 317.00/319.00 346.50/348.50
(Closing Nov 4)
1715 263.25/265.25 292.50/294.50 319.25/321.25 349.00/351.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 5.53% 5.53% 5.51% 5.44% 5.47% 5.54%
1100 5.53% 5.53% 5.51% 5.44% 5.47% 5.54%
1200 5.58% 5.55% 5.52% 5.45% 5.48% 5.55%
1300 5.59% 5.57% 5.53% 5.45% 5.47% 5.53%
1400 5.56% 5.52% 5.48% 5.42% 5.45% 5.52%
1500 5.53% 5.52% 5.49% 5.43% 5.46% 5.52%
1600 5.53% 5.52% 5.49% 5.43% 5.46% 5.53%
1715 5.53% 5.52% 5.49% 5.43% 5.46% 5.53%
(Closing Nov 4)
1715 5.53% 5.53% 5.51% 5.46% 5.49% 5.57%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 5.50% 5.45% 5.42% 5.38% 5.35% 5.33%
1100 5.50% 5.45% 5.42% 5.38% 5.36% 5.34%
1200 5.50% 5.46% 5.43% 5.39% 5.36% 5.34%
1300 5.49% 5.45% 5.42% 5.38% 5.35% 5.34%
1400 5.47% 5.43% 5.40% 5.37% 5.35% 5.33%
1500 5.48% 5.44% 5.41% 5.37% 5.35% 5.33%
1600 5.48% 5.45% 5.41% 5.38% 5.36% 5.34%
1715 5.50% 5.46% 5.42% 5.39% 5.36% 5.33%
(Closing Nov 4)
1715 5.53% 5.48% 5.45% 5.42% 5.38% 5.36%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7350/66.7450 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.