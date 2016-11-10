Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.50/07.50 00.80/01.40 04.50/06.50 05.01% 04.37% 04.92% (Nov 8) 1000 01.60/02.80 00.80/01.40 00.80/01.40 04.38% 04.38% 04.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.00 44.50/46.50 76.50/78.50 103.00/105.00 1100 14.50/16.00 44.50/46.50 76.50/78.50 103.00/105.00 1200 14.50/16.00 44.50/46.50 76.00/78.00 102.25/104.25 1300 14.50/16.00 44.50/46.50 76.50/78.50 102.75/104.75 1400 14.50/16.00 44.50/46.50 76.50/78.50 102.75/104.75 1500 14.50/16.00 44.50/46.50 76.50/78.50 102.50/104.50 1600 14.50/16.00 44.50/46.50 76.50/78.50 102.75/104.75 1715 14.50/16.00 44.50/46.50 76.50/78.50 102.75/104.75 (Closing Nov 8) 1715 19.75/21.25 50.25/52.25 82.75/84.75 109.50/111.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.50/134.50 164.50/166.50 196.50/198.00 224.50/226.50 1100 132.50/134.50 164.00/166.00 195.50/197.50 223.50/225.50 1200 131.50/133.50 163.00/165.00 194.50/196.50 222.50/224.50 1300 132.00/134.00 163.50/165.50 195.00/197.00 223.00/225.00 1400 132.00/134.00 163.50/165.50 195.00/197.00 223.00/225.00 1500 131.50/133.50 163.00/165.00 194.50/196.50 222.50/224.50 1600 131.75/133.75 163.25/165.25 195.00/197.00 223.00/225.00 1715 132.00/134.00 163.50/165.50 195.00/197.00 223.00/225.00 (Closing Nov 8) 1715 139.25/141.25 171.25/173.25 203.50/205.00 232.00/234.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 253.50/255.50 282.50/284.00 309.00/311.00 338.50/340.50 1100 252.50/254.50 281.50/283.00 308.00/310.00 337.50/339.50 1200 251.50/253.50 280.50/282.00 307.00/309.00 336.50/338.50 1300 252.00/254.00 281.00/282.50 307.50/309.50 337.00/339.00 1400 252.00/254.00 281.00/282.50 307.50/309.50 337.00/339.00 1500 251.50/253.50 280.50/282.00 307.00/309.00 336.50/338.50 1600 251.75/253.75 280.50/282.00 307.00/309.00 336.50/338.50 1715 252.00/254.00 281.00/282.50 307.50/309.50 337.00/339.00 (Closing Nov 8) 1715 261.25/263.25 290.25/291.75 317.25/319.25 347.00/349.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.54% 5.51% 5.45% 5.39% 5.47% 5.49% 1100 5.53% 5.50% 5.44% 5.38% 5.45% 5.47% 1200 5.53% 5.48% 5.41% 5.35% 5.41% 5.44% 1300 5.54% 5.51% 5.44% 5.37% 5.44% 5.46% 1400 5.56% 5.54% 5.47% 5.40% 5.46% 5.48% 1500 5.56% 5.54% 5.46% 5.38% 5.44% 5.47% 1600 5.56% 5.53% 5.47% 5.39% 5.45% 5.48% 1715 5.56% 5.54% 5.47% 5.40% 5.46% 5.49% (Closing Nov 8) 1715 5.62% 5.61% 5.56% 5.48% 5.50% 5.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.45% 5.41% 5.38% 5.34% 5.32% 5.30% 1100 5.42% 5.38% 5.35% 5.32% 5.29% 5.27% 1200 5.40% 5.36% 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.26% 1300 5.42% 5.38% 5.35% 5.32% 5.29% 5.28% 1400 5.44% 5.40% 5.37% 5.34% 5.31% 5.30% 1500 5.43% 5.39% 5.36% 5.33% 5.31% 5.29% 1600 5.44% 5.40% 5.36% 5.33% 5.31% 5.29% 1715 5.44% 5.40% 5.37% 5.34% 5.32% 5.30% (Closing Nov 8) 1715 5.52% 5.49% 5.45% 5.41% 5.39% 5.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4250/66.4350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com