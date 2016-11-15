Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.80/01.40 N/A N/A 04.36% (Nov 10) 1000 04.50/06.50 04.50/06.50 N/A 04.95% 04.95% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.25/14.75 42.50/44.50 74.00/76.00 100.50/102.50 1100 13.25/14.75 42.25/44.25 73.50/75.50 99.50/101.50 1200 13.75/15.75 42.50/44.50 73.00/75.00 98.50/100.50 1300 12.75/14.25 41.75/43.75 71.75/73.75 97.75/99.75 1400 13.00/15.00 41.25/43.25 71.75/73.75 97.50/99.50 1500 12.75/14.25 41.25/43.25 71.50/73.50 97.25/99.25 1600 12.75/14.25 40.75/42.75 70.75/72.75 96.00/98.00 1715 12.50/14.00 40.25/42.25 69.50/71.50 94.50/96.50 (Closing Nov 10) 1715 13.50/15.00 42.50/44.50 73.50/75.50 99.50/101.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.75/131.75 161.50/163.50 193.50/195.50 222.00/224.00 1100 128.50/130.50 159.50/161.50 191.00/193.00 219.50/221.50 1200 127.00/129.00 156.75/158.75 187.25/189.25 214.75/216.75 1300 125.75/127.70 155.75/157.70 186.50/188.50 214.50/216.50 1400 126.50/128.50 156.00/158.00 186.50/188.50 214.00/216.00 1500 125.00/127.00 154.75/156.75 185.25/187.25 213.25/215.25 1600 123.25/125.20 152.25/154.20 182.75/184.70 210.75/212.70 1715 121.25/123.25 150.00/152.00 180.50/182.50 208.50/210.50 (Closing Nov 10) 1715 128.50/130.50 159.50/161.50 191.00/193.00 219.00/221.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 251.25/253.25 280.50/282.50 307.25/309.25 337.00/339.00 1100 248.50/250.50 277.50/279.50 304.00/306.00 333.50/335.50 1200 243.25/245.25 271.75/273.75 297.75/299.75 327.00/329.00 1300 242.75/244.70 270.75/272.70 297.00/299.00 326.00/328.00 1400 242.00/244.00 270.00/272.00 296.00/298.00 325.00/327.00 1500 241.50/243.50 269.50/271.50 296.00/298.00 325.00/327.00 1600 238.75/240.70 266.75/268.70 292.75/294.70 321.50/323.50 1715 236.50/238.50 264.50/266.50 290.50/292.50 318.50/320.50 (Closing Nov 10) 1715 248.00/250.00 276.75/278.25 303.50/305.50 333.00/335.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.40% 5.38% 5.34% 5.29% 5.38% 5.42% 1100 5.38% 5.35% 5.29% 5.24% 5.32% 5.35% 1200 5.46% 5.33% 5.24% 5.18% 5.23% 5.25% 1300 5.28% 5.23% 5.18% 5.13% 5.19% 5.22% 1400 5.26% 5.21% 5.17% 5.14% 5.20% 5.21% 1500 5.22% 5.19% 5.15% 5.10% 5.15% 5.17% 1600 5.17% 5.14% 5.09% 5.03% 5.07% 5.10% 1715 5.10% 5.05% 5.00% 4.94% 4.99% 5.03% (Closing Nov 10) 1715 5.27% 5.30% 5.27% 5.23% 5.31% 5.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.39% 5.36% 5.33% 5.31% 5.29% 5.27% 1100 5.33% 5.30% 5.28% 5.25% 5.23% 5.22% 1200 5.21% 5.18% 5.16% 5.14% 5.12% 5.12% 1300 5.20% 5.17% 5.15% 5.12% 5.11% 5.10% 1400 5.18% 5.15% 5.12% 5.10% 5.08% 5.08% 1500 5.15% 5.14% 5.11% 5.09% 5.08% 5.08% 1600 5.09% 5.08% 5.06% 5.04% 5.03% 5.03% 1715 5.03% 5.02% 5.01% 5.00% 4.98% 4.98% (Closing Nov 10) 1715 5.32% 5.30% 5.27% 5.25% 5.24% 5.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.2500/67.2600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com