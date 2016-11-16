Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.60/02.60 00.80/01.30 00.80/01.30 04.31% 04.31% 04.31% (Nov 11) 1000 N/A N/A 00.80/01.40 N/A N/A 04.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.50/12.50 36.00/38.00 63.00/65.00 86.75/88.75 1100 11.00/12.50 37.00/39.00 64.00/66.00 87.50/89.50 1200 11.00/12.50 37.25/39.25 64.00/66.00 87.50/89.50 1300 11.00/13.00 37.50/39.50 64.50/66.50 87.75/89.75 1400 10.50/12.50 37.00/39.00 63.50/65.50 86.00/88.00 1500 10.50/12.00 36.25/38.25 62.50/64.50 84.50/86.50 1600 11.25/12.50 37.00/39.00 63.25/65.25 85.50/87.50 1715 10.25/11.75 36.25/38.25 62.50/64.50 84.50/86.50 (Closing Nov 11) 1715 12.50/14.00 40.25/42.25 69.50/71.50 94.50/96.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 112.25/114.25 140.25/142.25 169.75/171.75 196.50/198.50 1100 113.00/115.00 141.00/143.00 169.50/171.50 197.00/199.00 1200 113.00/115.00 141.00/143.00 169.50/171.50 197.00/199.00 1300 113.50/115.50 141.50/143.50 171.00/173.00 197.50/199.50 1400 111.00/113.00 138.00/140.00 167.00/169.00 193.00/195.00 1500 109.00/110.50 135.00/137.00 163.00/165.00 190.00/192.00 1600 110.00/112.00 136.50/138.50 165.00/167.00 191.00/193.00 1715 108.00/110.00 134.50/136.50 162.00/164.00 189.00/191.00 (Closing Nov 11) 1715 121.25/123.25 150.00/152.00 180.50/182.50 208.50/210.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.75/225.75 251.00/253.00 276.50/278.50 304.75/306.75 1100 224.00/226.00 251.00/253.00 277.00/279.00 304.00/306.00 1200 224.25/226.25 251.50/253.50 277.50/279.50 305.00/307.00 1300 225.00/227.00 252.50/254.50 278.00/280.00 306.00/308.00 1400 220.00/222.00 247.00/249.00 272.25/274.25 300.00/302.00 1500 217.00/219.00 244.00/246.00 269.00/271.00 297.00/299.00 1600 218.25/220.25 245.50/247.50 270.75/272.75 298.50/300.50 1715 215.75/217.75 242.50/244.50 268.50/270.50 295.50/297.50 (Closing Nov 11) 1715 236.50/238.50 264.50/266.50 290.50/292.50 318.50/320.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.66% 4.61% 4.59% 4.57% 4.65% 4.71% 1100 4.78% 4.70% 4.64% 4.60% 4.68% 4.72% 1200 4.81% 4.71% 4.64% 4.60% 4.68% 4.72% 1300 4.85% 4.75% 4.67% 4.62% 4.70% 4.75% 1400 4.77% 4.68% 4.58% 4.53% 4.59% 4.64% 1500 4.67% 4.60% 4.50% 4.44% 4.49% 4.53% 1600 4.79% 4.67% 4.56% 4.50% 4.54% 4.59% 1715 4.65% 4.59% 4.50% 4.42% 4.46% 4.50% (Closing Nov 11) 1715 5.10% 5.05% 5.00% 4.94% 4.99% 5.03% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.73% 4.73% 4.73% 4.73% 4.73% 4.75% 1100 4.73% 4.74% 4.74% 4.74% 4.73% 4.75% 1200 4.73% 4.74% 4.74% 4.75% 4.74% 4.74% 1300 4.76% 4.76% 4.76% 4.76% 4.76% 4.76% 1400 4.65% 4.65% 4.66% 4.66% 4.66% 4.67% 1500 4.56% 4.59% 4.60% 4.61% 4.61% 4.63% 1600 4.60% 4.62% 4.63% 4.64% 4.64% 4.65% 1715 4.53% 4.56% 4.57% 4.59% 4.59% 4.60% (Closing Nov 11) 1715 5.03% 5.02% 5.01% 5.00% 4.98% 4.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.7400/67.7500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com