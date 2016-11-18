Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.20/05.20 00.80/01.30 02.40/03.90 04.30% 04.30% 04.30% (Nov 16) 1000 01.50/02.50 00.75/01.25 00.75/01.25 04.04% 04.04% 04.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/09.00 34.50/36.50 61.50/63.50 85.00/87.00 1100 08.00/09.50 35.50/37.00 63.00/65.00 86.50/88.50 1200 07.50/09.00 34.50/36.50 62.50/64.50 85.50/87.50 1300 07.75/09.25 35.00/37.00 63.00/65.00 86.50/88.50 1400 07.50/09.00 35.00/37.00 63.00/65.00 86.50/88.50 1500 08.00/09.50 35.50/37.50 64.00/66.00 87.50/89.50 1600 07.50/09.00 35.00/37.00 63.50/65.50 87.00/89.00 1715 08.00/09.00 35.00/37.00 63.50/65.50 87.00/89.00 (Closing Nov 16) 1715 10.00/11.00 36.50/38.00 63.50/65.50 86.50/88.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 110.50/112.50 137.50/139.50 166.00/168.00 192.50/194.50 1100 112.00/114.00 139.00/141.00 168.00/170.00 194.50/196.50 1200 111.00/113.00 138.00/140.00 166.50/168.50 193.00/195.00 1300 112.00/114.00 139.00/141.00 168.00/170.50 194.50/196.50 1400 112.00/114.00 139.00/141.00 168.00/170.00 194.50/196.50 1500 113.50/115.50 140.50/142.50 169.50/171.50 196.00/198.00 1600 112.50/114.50 139.50/141.50 168.50/170.50 195.00/197.00 1715 113.00/115.00 140.00/142.00 169.00/171.00 195.50/197.50 (Closing Nov 16) 1715 111.00/113.00 137.50/139.50 165.50/167.50 191.50/193.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 219.75/221.75 247.00/249.00 273.00/275.00 300.50/302.50 1100 221.50/223.50 248.50/250.50 274.50/276.50 302.00/304.00 1200 220.25/222.25 247.50/249.50 273.00/275.00 300.50/302.50 1300 221.75/223.75 249.00/251.00 275.00/277.00 302.50/304.50 1400 221.75/223.70 249.00/251.00 275.00/277.00 302.50/304.50 1500 223.00/225.00 250.00/252.00 276.00/278.00 304.00/306.00 1600 222.00/224.00 249.00/251.00 275.00/277.00 302.50/304.50 1715 222.50/224.50 249.50/251.50 275.00/277.00 303.00/305.00 (Closing Nov 16) 1715 218.50/220.50 245.50/247.50 271.00/273.00 298.50/300.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.91% 4.76% 4.68% 4.63% 4.69% 4.70% 1100 5.02% 4.87% 4.77% 4.69% 4.74% 4.76% 1200 4.90% 4.82% 4.72% 4.65% 4.71% 4.72% 1300 4.97% 4.86% 4.77% 4.69% 4.74% 4.76% 1400 4.96% 4.87% 4.77% 4.70% 4.75% 4.76% 1500 5.06% 4.95% 4.84% 4.76% 4.80% 4.81% 1600 4.97% 4.90% 4.81% 4.72% 4.77% 4.78% 1715 4.98% 4.90% 4.80% 4.74% 4.78% 4.79% (Closing Nov 16) 1715 4.76% 4.71% 4.62% 4.55% 4.59% 4.61% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.71% 4.71% 4.71% 4.72% 4.72% 4.71% 1100 4.76% 4.75% 4.74% 4.75% 4.74% 4.74% 1200 4.72% 4.72% 4.72% 4.72% 4.71% 4.71% 1300 4.76% 4.75% 4.75% 4.75% 4.75% 4.74% 1400 4.76% 4.76% 4.75% 4.76% 4.75% 4.75% 1500 4.80% 4.79% 4.78% 4.78% 4.77% 4.77% 1600 4.77% 4.77% 4.76% 4.76% 4.75% 4.75% 1715 4.79% 4.78% 4.77% 4.76% 4.76% 4.76% (Closing Nov 16) 1715 4.61% 4.62% 4.63% 4.64% 4.64% 4.64% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.8150/67.8250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com