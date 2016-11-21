Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.20/05.20 02.40/03.90 00.80/01.30 04.29% 04.29% 04.29% (Nov 17) 1000 03.20/05.20 00.80/01.30 02.40/03.90 04.30% 04.30% 04.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.50/08.00 33.50/35.50 61.50/63.50 84.50/86.50 1100 06.50/08.00 33.50/35.50 61.50/63.50 84.50/86.50 1200 06.50/08.00 33.50/35.50 61.00/63.00 84.00/86.00 1300 06.25/07.75 33.00/35.00 60.50/62.50 83.50/85.50 1400 06.25/07.75 33.00/35.00 60.50/62.50 83.50/85.50 1500 06.00/07.50 32.75/34.75 60.00/62.00 83.00/85.00 1600 05.25/06.25 31.00/33.00 58.00/60.00 80.00/82.00 1715 05.00/06.00 30.50/32.50 57.50/59.50 80.00/82.00 (Closing Nov 17) 1715 08.00/09.00 35.00/37.00 63.50/65.50 87.00/89.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 110.00/112.00 136.50/138.50 165.00/167.00 191.00/193.00 1100 110.00/112.00 136.50/138.50 165.00/167.00 191.00/193.00 1200 109.00/111.00 135.00/137.00 163.50/165.50 189.50/191.50 1300 108.00/110.00 134.50/136.50 162.50/164.50 188.50/190.50 1400 108.50/110.50 135.50/137.50 164.00/166.00 190.00/192.00 1500 107.50/109.50 134.50/136.50 162.50/164.50 188.25/190.20 1600 104.00/106.00 130.00/132.00 157.50/159.50 183.00/185.00 1715 104.50/106.50 131.00/133.00 159.00/161.00 184.50/186.50 (Closing Nov 17) 1715 113.00/115.00 140.00/142.00 169.00/171.00 195.50/197.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 218.00/220.00 245.00/247.00 270.50/272.50 298.00/300.00 1100 218.00/220.00 245.00/247.00 270.50/272.50 298.00/300.00 1200 216.50/218.50 243.00/245.00 268.50/270.50 296.00/298.00 1300 215.25/217.20 242.00/244.00 267.50/269.50 295.00/297.00 1400 216.75/218.70 243.50/245.50 269.00/271.00 296.50/298.50 1500 215.00/217.00 241.50/243.50 267.00/269.00 294.50/296.50 1600 209.25/211.20 235.50/237.50 260.50/262.50 287.50/289.50 1715 211.00/213.00 237.50/239.50 262.50/264.50 289.50/291.50 (Closing Nov 17) 1715 222.50/224.50 249.50/251.50 275.00/277.00 303.00/305.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.87% 4.80% 4.69% 4.63% 4.68% 4.69% 1100 4.87% 4.80% 4.69% 4.63% 4.68% 4.69% 1200 4.86% 4.76% 4.66% 4.59% 4.63% 4.64% 1300 4.79% 4.72% 4.64% 4.55% 4.61% 4.62% 1400 4.78% 4.72% 4.63% 4.56% 4.64% 4.65% 1500 4.74% 4.68% 4.60% 4.52% 4.61% 4.61% 1600 4.46% 4.51% 4.44% 4.37% 4.45% 4.47% 1715 4.39% 4.47% 4.44% 4.39% 4.49% 4.51% (Closing Nov 17) 1715 4.98% 4.90% 4.80% 4.74% 4.78% 4.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.68% 4.68% 4.68% 4.68% 4.67% 4.68% 1100 4.68% 4.68% 4.68% 4.68% 4.67% 4.68% 1200 4.64% 4.64% 4.64% 4.64% 4.64% 4.65% 1300 4.62% 4.62% 4.62% 4.63% 4.63% 4.63% 1400 4.65% 4.65% 4.64% 4.65% 4.64% 4.65% 1500 4.61% 4.61% 4.61% 4.61% 4.61% 4.62% 1600 4.48% 4.48% 4.49% 4.50% 4.50% 4.52% 1715 4.52% 4.52% 4.53% 4.54% 4.54% 4.55% (Closing Nov 17) 1715 4.79% 4.78% 4.77% 4.76% 4.76% 4.76% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.1300/68.1400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com