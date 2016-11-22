Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.00 00.50/01.00 00.50/01.00 02.68% 02.68% 02.68% (Nov 18) 1000 03.20/05.20 02.40/03.90 00.80/01.30 04.29% 04.29% 04.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/05.00 28.50/30.50 55.00/57.00 77.50/79.50 1100 03.25/04.75 26.75/28.75 52.75/54.75 75.25/77.25 1200 03.50/05.00 26.50/28.50 52.50/54.50 74.00/76.00 1300 03.50/05.00 27.00/29.00 53.50/55.50 75.50/77.50 1400 03.00/04.50 26.50/28.50 53.00/55.00 75.00/77.00 1500 02.50/04.00 26.00/28.00 53.00/55.00 75.50/77.50 1600 03.00/04.50 26.50/28.50 53.25/55.25 75.25/77.25 1715 02.75/04.25 26.00/28.00 53.00/55.00 75.00/77.00 (Closing Nov 18) 1715 05.00/06.00 30.50/32.50 57.50/59.50 80.00/82.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 101.50/103.50 127.50/129.50 155.00/157.00 180.50/182.50 1100 100.00/102.00 126.00/128.00 153.00/155.00 178.00/180.00 1200 97.50/99.50 123.50/125.50 150.50/152.50 175.50/177.50 1300 99.50/101.50 125.50/127.50 153.00/155.00 178.00/180.00 1400 99.00/101.00 125.00/127.00 152.50/154.50 177.50/179.50 1500 99.50/101.50 126.00/128.00 153.75/155.75 179.00/181.50 1600 99.25/101.25 126.00/128.00 153.50/155.50 179.00/181.00 1715 99.00/101.00 125.00/127.00 152.50/154.50 178.00/180.00 (Closing Nov 18) 1715 104.50/106.50 131.00/133.00 159.00/161.00 184.50/186.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.75/208.75 233.00/235.00 257.50/259.50 284.00/286.00 1100 204.00/206.00 230.00/232.00 254.50/256.50 281.00/283.00 1200 201.50/203.50 227.50/229.50 251.50/253.50 277.50/279.50 1300 204.00/206.00 230.00/232.00 254.00/256.00 280.00/282.00 1400 203.50/205.50 229.50/231.50 254.00/256.00 280.00/282.00 1500 205.25/207.25 231.50/233.50 256.50/258.50 283.00/285.00 1600 205.50/207.50 232.00/234.00 256.50/258.50 282.50/284.50 1715 204.25/206.25 230.50/232.50 255.50/257.50 282.00/284.00 (Closing Nov 18) 1715 211.00/213.00 237.50/239.50 262.50/264.50 289.50/291.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.22% 4.33% 4.34% 4.30% 4.40% 4.42% 1100 3.96% 4.14% 4.20% 4.22% 4.34% 4.36% 1200 3.94% 4.12% 4.14% 4.12% 4.25% 4.28% 1300 4.01% 4.20% 4.22% 4.21% 4.33% 4.36% 1400 3.92% 4.16% 4.20% 4.19% 4.31% 4.34% 1500 3.83% 4.15% 4.22% 4.21% 4.34% 4.38% 1600 3.92% 4.17% 4.21% 4.20% 4.34% 4.37% 1715 3.84% 4.15% 4.20% 4.19% 4.31% 4.34% (Closing Nov 18) 1715 4.39% 4.47% 4.44% 4.39% 4.49% 4.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.43% 4.45% 4.46% 4.46% 4.46% 4.48% 1100 4.37% 4.38% 4.39% 4.41% 4.41% 4.43% 1200 4.31% 4.33% 4.34% 4.35% 4.36% 4.38% 1300 4.37% 4.39% 4.40% 4.40% 4.40% 4.42% 1400 4.36% 4.38% 4.39% 4.40% 4.40% 4.42% 1500 4.40% 4.42% 4.43% 4.45% 4.45% 4.46% 1600 4.40% 4.42% 4.44% 4.45% 4.44% 4.45% 1715 4.37% 4.39% 4.41% 4.43% 4.43% 4.45% (Closing Nov 18) 1715 4.52% 4.52% 4.53% 4.54% 4.54% 4.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.1550/68.1650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com