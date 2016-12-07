Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.68% 02.68% 02.68% (Dec 5) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.68% 02.68% 02.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.00/15.00 37.75/39.75 57.50/59.50 79.25/81.25 1100 13.00/15.00 38.00/40.00 57.50/59.50 79.00/81.00 1200 12.50/14.50 37.50/39.50 57.00/59.00 79.00/81.00 1300 12.50/14.50 37.50/39.50 57.00/59.00 79.00/81.00 1400 12.50/14.50 37.50/39.50 57.00/59.00 78.50/80.50 1500 12.50/14.50 37.50/39.50 57.00/59.00 78.50/80.50 1600 13.50/15.50 38.50/40.50 58.00/60.00 79.50/81.50 1715 13.50/15.00 38.00/40.00 58.00/60.00 79.50/81.50 (Closing Dec 5) 1715 14.00/15.50 38.50/40.50 58.00/60.00 79.50/81.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 104.50/106.50 129.00/131.00 152.50/154.50 176.75/178.75 1100 104.50/106.50 129.00/131.00 152.00/154.00 176.00/178.00 1200 104.00/106.00 128.50/130.50 151.50/153.50 175.50/177.50 1300 104.50/106.50 129.00/131.00 152.00/154.00 176.00/178.00 1400 104.00/106.00 128.50/130.50 151.50/153.50 175.50/177.50 1500 104.00/106.00 128.50/130.50 151.50/153.50 175.50/177.50 1600 105.00/107.00 129.50/131.50 152.50/154.50 176.50/178.50 1715 105.00/107.00 129.50/131.50 152.50/154.50 176.50/178.50 (Closing Dec 5) 1715 104.50/106.50 129.00/131.00 152.00/154.00 176.00/178.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 1100 200.00/202.00 223.00/225.00 248.00/250.00 272.00/274.00 1200 199.50/201.50 222.50/224.50 247.50/249.50 271.50/273.50 1300 200.00/202.00 223.00/225.00 248.00/250.00 272.00/274.00 1400 199.50/201.50 222.50/224.50 247.50/249.50 271.50/273.50 1500 199.50/201.50 222.50/224.50 247.50/249.50 271.50/273.50 1600 200.50/202.50 223.50/225.50 248.50/250.50 272.00/274.00 1715 200.50/202.50 223.50/225.50 248.50/250.50 272.00/274.00 (Closing Dec 5) 1715 200.00/202.00 223.00/225.00 248.00/250.00 272.00/274.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.64% 3.84% 3.82% 3.89% 4.01% 4.01% 1100 3.66% 3.86% 3.82% 3.89% 4.01% 4.01% 1200 3.57% 3.81% 3.79% 3.88% 3.99% 4.00% 1300 3.58% 3.82% 3.80% 3.89% 4.02% 4.02% 1400 3.58% 3.82% 3.79% 3.87% 4.00% 4.00% 1500 3.58% 3.82% 3.79% 3.87% 4.00% 4.00% 1600 3.75% 3.91% 3.86% 3.92% 4.04% 4.04% 1715 3.69% 3.88% 3.86% 3.92% 4.04% 4.04% (Closing Dec 5) 1715 3.65% 3.83% 3.80% 3.84% 3.98% 3.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.04% 4.06% 4.08% 4.09% 4.10% 4.12% 1100 4.03% 4.04% 4.06% 4.08% 4.09% 4.11% 1200 4.02% 4.03% 4.05% 4.07% 4.08% 4.10% 1300 4.03% 4.05% 4.06% 4.08% 4.09% 4.11% 1400 4.02% 4.04% 4.06% 4.08% 4.09% 4.11% 1500 4.02% 4.04% 4.06% 4.07% 4.09% 4.11% 1600 4.05% 4.06% 4.08% 4.10% 4.11% 4.12% 1715 4.05% 4.06% 4.08% 4.09% 4.10% 4.12% (Closing Dec 5) 1715 4.00% 4.02% 4.03% 4.05% 4.07% 4.09% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.9000/67.9100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com