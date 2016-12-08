Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.69% 02.69% 02.69% (Dec 6) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.68% 02.68% 02.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/13.50 36.50/38.50 56.00/58.00 77.00/79.00 1100 12.50/14.00 36.50/38.50 56.00/58.00 77.00/79.00 1200 12.25/13.75 36.50/38.50 56.00/58.00 78.00/80.00 1300 12.25/13.75 36.50/38.50 56.00/58.00 77.50/79.50 1400 12.00/13.50 36.00/38.00 55.50/57.50 77.00/79.00 1500 14.00/15.50 39.50/41.50 59.50/61.50 81.50/83.50 1600 14.00/16.00 39.75/41.75 60.25/62.25 82.50/84.50 1715 14.50/16.00 41.00/43.00 61.50/63.50 84.00/86.00 (Closing Dec 6) 1715 13.50/15.00 38.00/40.00 58.00/60.00 79.50/81.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 102.00/104.00 126.50/128.50 149.50/151.50 173.50/175.50 1100 102.00/104.00 126.50/128.50 149.50/151.50 173.50/175.50 1200 103.00/105.00 127.50/129.50 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 1300 102.50/104.50 127.00/129.00 150.00/152.00 173.50/175.50 1400 102.00/104.00 126.50/128.50 149.00/151.00 172.50/174.50 1500 107.00/109.00 132.50/134.50 156.50/158.50 181.00/183.00 1600 108.50/110.50 133.00/136.00 156.50/159.50 181.00/184.00 1715 110.50/112.50 136.00/138.00 160.00/162.00 184.50/186.50 (Closing Dec 6) 1715 105.00/107.00 129.50/131.50 152.50/154.50 176.50/178.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 197.50/199.50 220.00/222.00 245.00/247.00 268.50/270.50 1100 197.50/199.50 220.00/222.00 245.00/247.00 268.50/270.50 1200 198.50/200.50 221.00/223.00 246.00/248.00 269.50/271.50 1300 197.00/199.00 219.50/221.50 244.50/246.50 268.00/270.00 1400 196.00/198.00 218.50/220.50 243.50/245.50 267.00/269.00 1500 205.50/207.50 229.00/231.00 254.50/256.50 279.00/281.00 1600 205.50/208.50 229.00/232.00 254.50/257.50 278.50/281.50 1715 209.00/211.00 232.50/234.50 258.00/260.00 282.50/284.50 (Closing Dec 6) 1715 200.50/202.50 223.50/225.50 248.50/250.50 272.00/274.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.55% 3.80% 3.77% 3.83% 3.96% 3.97% 1100 3.61% 3.80% 3.77% 3.83% 3.96% 3.97% 1200 3.58% 3.80% 3.79% 3.88% 4.00% 4.00% 1300 3.58% 3.79% 3.77% 3.85% 3.97% 3.98% 1400 3.53% 3.75% 3.75% 3.83% 3.96% 3.97% 1500 3.95% 4.07% 4.00% 4.04% 4.15% 4.16% 1600 4.00% 4.11% 4.05% 4.09% 4.20% 4.18% 1715 4.11% 4.23% 4.14% 4.18% 4.29% 4.28% (Closing Dec 6) 1715 3.69% 3.88% 3.86% 3.92% 4.04% 4.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.00% 4.02% 4.03% 4.05% 4.06% 4.08% 1100 4.00% 4.02% 4.04% 4.05% 4.06% 4.08% 1200 4.02% 4.04% 4.05% 4.07% 4.08% 4.10% 1300 4.00% 4.01% 4.02% 4.04% 4.05% 4.07% 1400 3.98% 3.99% 4.00% 4.02% 4.04% 4.06% 1500 4.18% 4.19% 4.20% 4.21% 4.22% 4.23% 1600 4.19% 4.20% 4.21% 4.22% 4.23% 4.24% 1715 4.28% 4.28% 4.28% 4.29% 4.29% 4.30% (Closing Dec 6) 1715 4.05% 4.06% 4.08% 4.09% 4.10% 4.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.6300/67.6400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com