Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00
03.79% 02.71% 04.06%
(Dec 7)
1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50
02.69% 02.69% 02.69%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 13.00/15.50 40.00/42.00 60.75/62.75 84.50/86.50
1100 12.50/14.00 39.50/41.50 61.00/63.00 84.00/86.00
1200 13.00/14.50 40.00/42.00 61.50/63.50 84.50/86.50
1300 13.00/14.50 40.00/42.00 62.00/64.00 85.00/87.00
1400 12.50/14.50 39.50/41.50 61.00/63.00 84.50/86.50
1500 12.50/14.50 39.00/41.00 60.50/62.50 84.00/86.00
1600 13.50/14.50 40.50/42.50 62.00/64.00 85.50/87.50
1715 13.50/14.50 40.50/42.50 62.50/64.50 86.00/88.00
(Closing Dec 7)
1715 14.50/16.00 41.00/43.00 61.50/63.50 84.00/86.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME APR MAY JUN JUL
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 111.00/113.00 136.00/138.00 160.00/162.00 185.00/187.00
1100 111.00/113.00 136.50/138.50 160.50/162.50 185.50/187.50
1200 111.00/113.00 136.50/138.50 160.50/162.50 185.50/187.50
1300 112.50/114.50 138.50/140.50 162.50/164.50 187.00/189.00
1400 111.50/113.50 137.50/139.50 161.50/163.50 186.50/188.50
1500 111.00/113.00 137.00/139.00 161.00/163.00 186.00/188.00
1600 112.50/114.50 138.50/140.50 162.50/164.50 187.50/189.50
1715 113.00/115.00 139.50/141.50 164.00/166.00 189.50/191.50
(Closing Dec 7)
1715 110.50/112.50 136.00/138.00 160.00/162.00 184.50/186.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 210.00/212.00 234.00/236.00 260.00/262.00 284.50/286.50
1100 210.50/212.50 234.50/236.50 260.00/262.00 284.50/286.50
1200 210.50/212.50 234.50/236.50 260.00/262.00 284.50/286.50
1300 212.00/214.00 236.00/238.00 262.00/264.00 286.00/288.00
1400 211.00/213.50 235.00/237.00 260.50/262.50 285.00/287.00
1500 211.00/213.00 234.50/236.50 260.00/262.00 284.00/286.00
1600 212.50/214.50 236.00/238.00 262.00/264.00 286.50/288.50
1715 214.50/216.50 238.50/240.50 264.00/266.00 288.50/290.50
(Closing Dec 7)
1715 209.00/211.00 232.50/234.50 258.00/260.00 282.50/284.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 4.53% 4.42% 4.31% 4.37% 4.42% 4.38%
1100 4.39% 4.41% 4.30% 4.36% 4.43% 4.40%
1200 4.48% 4.45% 4.34% 4.38% 4.43% 4.40%
1300 4.48% 4.47% 4.37% 4.42% 4.49% 4.46%
1400 4.42% 4.41% 4.32% 4.39% 4.46% 4.43%
1500 4.39% 4.37% 4.29% 4.37% 4.44% 4.42%
1600 4.55% 4.50% 4.38% 4.44% 4.49% 4.46%
1715 4.55% 4.52% 4.41% 4.46% 4.52% 4.50%
(Closing Dec 7)
1715 4.11% 4.23% 4.14% 4.18% 4.29% 4.28%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 4.38% 4.37% 4.38% 4.38% 4.39% 4.39%
1100 4.39% 4.39% 4.39% 4.39% 4.39% 4.39%
1200 4.39% 4.39% 4.39% 4.39% 4.39% 4.40%
1300 4.48% 4.47% 4.37% 4.42% 4.49% 4.46%
1400 4.42% 4.41% 4.41% 4.40% 4.40% 4.40%
1500 4.41% 4.40% 4.40% 4.40% 4.39% 4.39%
1600 4.45% 4.44% 4.43% 4.43% 4.43% 4.43%
1715 4.49% 4.48% 4.47% 4.47% 4.46% 4.46%
(Closing Dec 7)
1715 4.28% 4.28% 4.28% 4.29% 4.29% 4.30%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.3500/67.3600 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.