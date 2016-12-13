Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.25/05.25 02.00/04.00 00.25/01.25 02.43% 02.70% 01.35% (Dec 8) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 03.79% 02.71% 04.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/13.00 38.00/40.00 59.50/61.50 83.00/85.00 1100 11.00/13.00 38.00/40.00 59.50/61.50 83.00/85.00 1200 10.00/12.00 37.00/39.00 58.00/60.00 81.00/83.00 1300 10.50/12.50 37.00/39.00 58.00/60.00 81.00/83.00 1400 10.50/12.50 37.00/39.00 58.50/60.50 81.50/83.50 1500 10.50/12.50 37.00/39.00 58.50/60.50 82.00/84.00 1600 10.50/12.50 37.00/39.00 58.50/60.50 82.00/84.00 1715 10.50/12.50 36.50/38.50 58.00/60.00 81.50/83.50 (Closing Dec 8) 1715 13.50/14.50 40.50/42.50 62.50/64.50 86.00/88.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 109.50/111.50 135.00/137.00 159.00/161.00 184.00/186.00 1100 109.50/111.50 135.00/137.00 158.50/160.50 183.25/185.25 1200 107.00/109.00 132.50/134.50 156.50/158.50 181.00/183.00 1300 107.50/109.50 133.00/135.00 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 1400 108.00/110.00 133.50/135.50 157.50/159.50 182.00/184.00 1500 108.50/110.50 134.00/136.00 158.00/160.00 182.50/184.50 1600 108.50/110.50 134.00/136.00 158.00/160.00 182.50/184.50 1715 107.50/109.50 132.50/134.50 156.00/158.00 180.50/182.50 (Closing Dec 8) 1715 113.00/115.00 139.50/141.50 164.00/166.00 189.50/191.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.00/211.00 232.50/234.50 258.00/260.00 282.50/284.50 1100 208.00/210.00 231.50/233.50 257.00/259.00 281.00/283.00 1200 205.00/207.00 228.50/230.50 254.00/256.00 278.00/280.00 1300 206.00/208.00 229.50/231.50 254.50/256.50 278.50/280.50 1400 206.50/208.50 230.00/232.00 255.00/257.00 279.00/281.00 1500 207.00/209.00 231.50/232.50 256.00/258.00 280.00/282.00 1600 207.00/209.00 230.50/232.50 255.50/257.50 279.50/281.50 1715 204.50/206.50 228.00/230.00 253.00/255.00 277.00/279.00 (Closing Dec 8) 1715 214.50/216.50 238.50/240.50 264.00/266.00 288.50/290.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.32% 4.33% 4.26% 4.36% 4.39% 4.37% 1100 4.32% 4.33% 4.27% 4.36% 4.39% 4.36% 1200 4.16% 4.22% 4.16% 4.26% 4.30% 4.29% 1300 4.19% 4.23% 4.16% 4.27% 4.32% 4.31% 1400 4.20% 4.25% 4.20% 4.30% 4.34% 4.33% 1500 4.20% 4.26% 4.22% 4.32% 4.37% 4.35% 1600 4.20% 4.26% 4.22% 4.32% 4.37% 4.35% 1715 4.16% 4.21% 4.19% 4.29% 4.32% 4.30% (Closing Dec 8) 1715 4.55% 4.52% 4.41% 4.46% 4.52% 4.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.36% 4.36% 4.36% 4.36% 4.36% 4.37% 1100 4.35% 4.34% 4.34% 4.34% 4.34% 4.34% 1200 4.29% 4.29% 4.28% 4.29% 4.29% 4.30% 1300 4.31% 4.30% 4.30% 4.30% 4.30% 4.31% 1400 4.32% 4.32% 4.32% 4.32% 4.31% 4.32% 1500 4.34% 4.33% 4.33% 4.33% 4.33% 4.34% 1600 4.34% 4.33% 4.33% 4.33% 4.32% 4.33% 1715 4.29% 4.29% 4.28% 4.29% 4.29% 4.30% (Closing Dec 8) 1715 4.49% 4.48% 4.47% 4.47% 4.46% 4.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.4150/67.4250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com