Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.35% 01.35% 01.35% (Dec 9) 1000 02.25/05.25 02.00/04.00 00.25/01.25 02.43% 02.70% 01.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.00/09.00 32.50/34.50 53.50/55.50 76.50/78.50 1100 07.50/09.50 33.00/35.00 54.50/56.50 77.50/79.50 1200 07.50/09.50 33.00/35.00 54.50/56.50 77.50/79.50 1300 07.50/09.00 33.50/35.50 55.00/57.00 78.00/80.00 1400 07.50/09.00 33.00/35.00 54.50/56.50 77.50/79.50 1500 07.50/09.50 33.50/35.50 55.00/57.00 78.50/80.50 1600 07.50/09.50 32.50/34.50 54.00/56.00 77.00/79.00 1715 07.50/09.50 32.50/34.50 54.00/56.00 77.00/79.00 (Closing Dec 9) 1715 10.50/12.50 36.50/38.50 58.00/60.00 81.50/83.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 102.00/104.00 127.00/129.00 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 1100 103.50/105.50 128.50/130.50 152.00/154.00 176.00/178.00 1200 103.50/105.50 128.50/130.50 152.00/154.00 176.00/178.00 1300 104.00/106.00 129.50/131.50 153.00/155.00 177.00/179.00 1400 104.00/106.00 129.50/131.50 153.00/155.00 177.50/179.50 1500 105.50/107.50 131.50/133.50 155.00/157.00 179.50/181.50 1600 104.00/106.00 130.00/132.00 153.50/155.50 178.00/180.00 1715 103.50/105.50 129.00/131.00 152.50/154.50 176.50/178.50 (Closing Dec 9) 1715 107.50/109.50 132.50/134.50 156.00/158.00 180.50/182.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 198.50/200.50 222.00/224.00 247.00/249.00 270.50/272.50 1100 200.00/202.00 223.00/225.00 248.00/250.00 272.00/274.00 1200 200.00/202.00 223.00/225.00 248.00/250.00 272.00/274.00 1300 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 1400 201.50/203.50 224.50/226.50 249.50/251.50 273.50/275.50 1500 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 252.00/254.00 276.00/278.00 1600 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 250.50/252.50 274.50/276.50 1715 200.50/202.50 223.50/225.50 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 (Closing Dec 9) 1715 204.50/206.50 228.00/230.00 253.00/255.00 277.00/279.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.66% 3.91% 3.95% 4.09% 4.15% 4.15% 1100 3.74% 3.97% 4.00% 4.15% 4.20% 4.20% 1200 3.74% 3.97% 4.00% 4.15% 4.20% 4.20% 1300 3.77% 4.01% 4.03% 4.17% 4.23% 4.23% 1400 3.73% 3.97% 4.00% 4.16% 4.23% 4.23% 1500 3.79% 4.01% 4.05% 4.22% 4.29% 4.29% 1600 3.70% 3.93% 3.97% 4.15% 4.24% 4.24% 1715 3.69% 3.92% 3.97% 4.13% 4.21% 4.21% (Closing Dec 9) 1715 4.16% 4.21% 4.19% 4.29% 4.32% 4.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.16% 4.17% 4.18% 4.19% 4.20% 4.21% 1100 4.20% 4.20% 4.20% 4.21% 4.21% 4.23% 1200 4.20% 4.20% 4.20% 4.21% 4.21% 4.23% 1300 4.22% 4.22% 4.22% 4.23% 4.23% 4.24% 1400 4.23% 4.23% 4.23% 4.23% 4.24% 4.25% 1500 4.28% 4.28% 4.27% 4.27% 4.28% 4.29% 1600 4.24% 4.24% 4.24% 4.25% 4.25% 4.26% 1715 4.21% 4.21% 4.21% 4.22% 4.23% 4.24% (Closing Dec 9) 1715 4.29% 4.29% 4.28% 4.29% 4.29% 4.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.5350/67.5450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com