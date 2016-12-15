Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.35% 01.35% 01.35% (Dec 13) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.35% 01.35% 01.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/09.50 33.00/35.00 54.50/56.50 78.00/80.00 1100 07.50/09.50 32.50/34.50 54.00/56.00 77.00/79.00 1200 07.50/09.50 33.00/35.00 54.00/56.00 77.50/79.50 1300 07.50/09.50 33.00/35.00 54.00/56.00 77.00/79.00 1400 07.75/09.75 33.00/35.00 54.50/56.50 78.00/80.00 1500 07.50/09.50 33.00/35.00 54.50/56.50 78.00/80.00 1600 07.50/09.50 33.00/35.00 54.50/56.50 78.00/80.00 1715 07.50/09.50 33.00/35.00 54.50/56.50 78.00/80.00 (Closing Dec 13) 1715 07.50/09.50 32.50/34.50 54.00/56.00 77.00/79.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 105.00/107.00 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 178.50/180.50 1100 104.00/106.00 129.50/131.50 153.00/155.00 177.00/179.00 1200 104.50/106.50 130.00/132.00 153.50/155.50 178.00/180.00 1300 104.00/106.00 129.50/131.50 153.00/155.00 177.50/179.50 1400 105.00/107.00 130.50/132.50 153.50/155.50 178.00/180.00 1500 105.00/107.00 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 178.00/180.00 1600 105.00/107.00 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 178.50/180.50 1715 105.00/107.00 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 178.50/180.50 (Closing Dec 13) 1715 103.50/105.50 129.00/131.00 152.50/154.50 176.50/178.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 251.50/253.50 275.50/277.50 1100 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 249.50/251.50 273.50/275.50 1200 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 250.50/252.50 274.50/276.50 1300 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 250.50/252.50 274.50/276.50 1400 202.50/204.50 226.00/228.00 251.50/253.50 275.50/277.50 1500 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 250.50/252.50 274.50/276.50 1600 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 251.00/253.00 275.00/277.00 1715 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 251.00/253.00 275.00/277.00 (Closing Dec 13) 1715 200.50/202.50 223.50/225.50 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.86% 4.04% 4.06% 4.23% 4.29% 4.28% 1100 3.81% 3.99% 4.01% 4.18% 4.25% 4.24% 1200 3.86% 4.01% 4.03% 4.20% 4.27% 4.26% 1300 3.86% 4.01% 4.02% 4.18% 4.26% 4.25% 1400 3.88% 4.03% 4.06% 4.23% 4.29% 4.27% 1500 3.86% 4.04% 4.06% 4.23% 4.29% 4.28% 1600 3.86% 4.03% 4.06% 4.22% 4.29% 4.28% 1715 3.86% 4.04% 4.07% 4.23% 4.30% 4.28% (Closing Dec 13) 1715 3.69% 3.92% 3.97% 4.13% 4.21% 4.21% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.27% 4.27% 4.28% 4.28% 4.28% 4.29% 1100 4.24% 4.23% 4.23% 4.24% 4.25% 4.26% 1200 4.26% 4.26% 4.25% 4.26% 4.26% 4.28% 1300 4.25% 4.25% 4.26% 4.26% 4.26% 4.28% 1400 4.26% 4.26% 4.27% 4.28% 4.28% 4.29% 1500 4.27% 4.26% 4.26% 4.26% 4.27% 4.28% 1600 4.27% 4.27% 4.26% 4.27% 4.27% 4.28% 1715 4.28% 4.27% 4.27% 4.27% 4.28% 4.29% (Closing Dec 13) 1715 4.21% 4.21% 4.21% 4.22% 4.23% 4.24% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.4300/67.4400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com