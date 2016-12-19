Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.36% 03.59% 02.69% (Dec 15) 1000 01.75/04.75 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.36% 02.69% 02.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.50/07.00 31.00/33.00 53.00/55.00 77.00/79.00 1100 06.00/07.25 32.00/34.00 53.50/55.50 77.50/79.50 1200 06.00/07.50 31.50/33.50 53.50/55.50 77.50/79.50 1300 06.00/07.50 31.50/33.50 53.50/55.50 77.50/79.50 1400 06.00/07.50 31.50/33.50 53.50/55.50 77.50/79.50 1500 05.75/07.25 31.50/33.50 53.50/55.50 77.50/79.50 1600 06.00/08.00 32.00/34.00 54.00/56.00 78.00/80.00 1715 06.50/07.50 33.00/35.00 55.00/57.00 79.00/81.00 (Closing Dec 15) 1715 06.50/08.00 32.00/34.00 54.00/56.00 77.50/79.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 104.50/106.50 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 178.00/180.00 1100 105.00/107.00 130.50/132.50 153.50/155.50 177.50/179.50 1200 105.00/107.00 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 178.00/180.00 1300 105.00/107.00 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 178.00/180.00 1400 105.00/107.00 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 178.00/180.00 1500 105.00/107.00 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 178.00/180.00 1600 106.00/108.00 132.00/134.00 155.50/157.50 180.00/182.00 1715 107.00/109.00 133.00/135.00 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 (Closing Dec 15) 1715 105.00/107.00 130.50/132.50 153.50/155.50 177.25/179.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 250.00/252.00 274.00/276.00 1100 201.50/203.50 224.50/226.50 250.00/252.00 274.00/276.00 1200 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 250.00/252.00 274.00/276.00 1300 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 250.00/252.00 274.00/276.00 1400 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 250.00/252.00 274.00/276.00 1500 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 250.00/252.00 274.00/276.00 1600 204.50/206.50 228.00/230.00 253.50/255.50 277.50/279.50 1715 206.00/208.00 229.00/231.00 254.50/256.50 279.00/281.00 (Closing Dec 15) 1715 201.00/203.00 223.50/225.50 248.50/250.50 272.50/274.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.02% 4.14% 4.15% 4.34% 4.37% 4.35% 1100 4.15% 4.20% 4.18% 4.36% 4.38% 4.34% 1200 4.11% 4.19% 4.19% 4.37% 4.38% 4.35% 1300 4.11% 4.19% 4.19% 4.37% 4.38% 4.35% 1400 4.11% 4.19% 4.19% 4.37% 4.38% 4.35% 1500 4.09% 4.19% 4.18% 4.36% 4.38% 4.35% 1600 4.18% 4.23% 4.22% 4.41% 4.43% 4.40% 1715 4.29% 4.32% 4.28% 4.45% 4.47% 4.44% (Closing Dec 15) 1715 4.05% 4.16% 4.15% 4.32% 4.36% 4.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.33% 4.30% 4.30% 4.29% 4.29% 4.30% 1100 4.31% 4.29% 4.29% 4.29% 4.29% 4.30% 1200 4.33% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 4.29% 4.30% 1300 4.33% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 4.29% 4.30% 1400 4.33% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 4.29% 4.30% 1500 4.33% 4.31% 4.30% 4.29% 4.29% 4.30% 1600 4.38% 4.36% 4.36% 4.35% 4.35% 4.36% 1715 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.37% 4.38% (Closing Dec 15) 1715 4.29% 4.27% 4.26% 4.25% 4.25% 4.26% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.7600/67.7700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com