Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50
02.69% 02.69% 02.69%
(Dec 16)
1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50
03.36% 03.59% 02.69%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 06.25/07.00 32.25/33.25 54.25/55.25 78.25/79.25
1100 06.00/07.50 32.50/34.50 54.75/56.75 79.00/81.00
1200 06.00/07.50 32.50/34.50 54.75/56.75 79.00/81.00
1300 05.75/07.75 32.50/34.50 55.00/57.00 79.50/81.50
1400 06.25/07.50 32.75/34.75 55.00/57.00 79.75/81.75
1500 06.00/07.50 32.50/34.50 54.75/56.75 79.00/81.00
1600 06.00/08.00 32.75/34.75 55.00/57.00 79.50/81.50
1715 06.00/07.50 32.50/34.50 54.75/56.75 79.00/81.00
(Closing Dec 16)
1715 06.50/07.50 33.00/35.00 55.00/57.00 79.00/81.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME APR MAY JUN JUL
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 106.25/107.25 132.25/133.25 156.00/157.00 180.50/181.50
1100 107.50/109.50 133.50/135.50 157.50/159.50 182.00/184.00
1200 107.50/109.50 134.00/136.00 158.00/160.00 182.50/184.50
1300 108.00/110.00 134.00/136.00 157.50/159.50 182.25/184.25
1400 108.00/110.00 134.00/136.00 157.50/159.50 182.00/184.00
1500 108.00/110.00 134.00/136.00 158.00/160.00 182.50/184.50
1600 108.00/110.00 134.00/136.00 157.50/159.50 182.00/184.00
1715 108.00/110.00 134.50/136.50 158.50/160.50 183.00/185.00
(Closing Dec 16)
1715 107.00/109.00 133.00/135.00 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 205.00/206.00 228.00/229.00 253.50/254.50 277.50/279.00
1100 206.50/208.50 229.50/231.50 255.00/257.00 279.50/281.50
1200 207.00/209.00 230.00/232.00 255.50/257.50 280.00/282.00
1300 207.00/209.00 230.50/232.50 256.00/258.00 280.50/282.50
1400 206.50/208.50 230.00/232.00 255.75/257.75 280.00/282.00
1500 207.00/209.00 230.00/232.00 255.50/257.50 280.00/282.00
1600 206.50/208.50 230.00/232.00 255.50/257.50 280.00/282.00
1715 207.50/209.50 230.50/232.50 256.00/258.00 280.00/282.00
(Closing Dec 16)
1715 206.00/208.00 229.00/231.00 254.50/256.50 279.00/281.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 4.28% 4.28% 4.25% 4.44% 4.45% 4.42%
1100 4.38% 4.36% 4.32% 4.51% 4.52% 4.48%
1200 4.38% 4.36% 4.32% 4.52% 4.53% 4.50%
1300 4.38% 4.38% 4.35% 4.54% 4.53% 4.48%
1400 4.41% 4.38% 4.36% 4.54% 4.53% 4.48%
1500 4.38% 4.36% 4.32% 4.53% 4.53% 4.49%
1600 4.41% 4.38% 4.34% 4.53% 4.53% 4.48%
1715 4.37% 4.35% 4.31% 4.52% 4.54% 4.50%
(Closing Dec 16)
1715 4.29% 4.32% 4.28% 4.45% 4.47% 4.44%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.36% 4.37%
1100 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.39% 4.40%
1200 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.40% 4.41%
1300 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.41% 4.41% 4.41%
1400 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.41% 4.40% 4.41%
1500 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.40% 4.41%
1600 4.45% 4.42% 4.41% 4.40% 4.40% 4.40%
1715 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.40% 4.40%
(Closing Dec 16)
1715 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.37% 4.38%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.8650/67.8750 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.