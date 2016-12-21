Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.69% 02.69% 02.69% (Dec 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.69% 02.69% 02.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.00/06.50 31.50/33.50 53.50/55.50 77.50/79.50 1100 05.00/06.50 31.00/33.00 53.00/55.00 77.00/79.00 1200 05.00/06.50 31.00/33.00 53.00/55.00 77.00/79.00 1300 05.00/06.50 31.00/33.00 53.00/55.00 77.00/79.00 1400 05.00/06.50 30.75/32.75 52.50/54.50 76.50/78.50 1500 05.00/06.50 31.00/33.00 53.00/55.00 77.00/79.00 1600 05.00/06.50 31.00/33.00 53.00/55.00 77.00/79.00 1715 05.00/06.50 31.00/33.00 53.00/55.00 77.00/79.00 (Closing Dec 19) 1715 06.00/07.50 32.50/34.50 54.75/56.75 79.00/81.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 106.00/108.00 132.00/134.00 156.00/158.00 180.50/182.50 1100 105.50/107.50 131.50/133.50 155.00/157.00 179.50/181.50 1200 105.50/107.50 131.50/133.50 155.00/157.00 179.25/181.20 1300 105.50/107.50 131.50/133.50 155.00/157.00 179.50/181.50 1400 105.00/107.00 131.00/133.00 154.50/156.50 179.00/181.00 1500 105.50/107.50 131.50/133.50 155.50/157.50 180.00/182.00 1600 105.50/107.50 131.50/133.50 155.50/157.50 180.00/182.00 1715 105.50/107.50 131.50/133.50 155.50/157.50 180.00/182.00 (Closing Dec 19) 1715 108.00/110.00 134.50/136.50 158.50/160.50 183.00/185.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 205.00/207.00 228.00/230.00 253.50/255.50 277.50/279.50 1100 204.00/206.00 227.00/229.00 252.00/254.00 276.00/278.00 1200 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 251.50/253.50 275.50/277.50 1300 204.00/206.00 227.00/229.00 252.00/254.00 276.00/278.00 1400 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 252.00/254.00 276.00/278.00 1500 204.50/206.50 227.50/229.50 253.00/255.00 277.00/279.00 1600 204.50/206.50 228.00/230.00 253.50/255.50 277.50/279.50 1715 204.50/206.50 228.00/230.00 253.50/255.50 277.50/279.50 (Closing Dec 19) 1715 207.50/209.50 230.50/232.50 256.00/258.00 280.00/282.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.34% 4.32% 4.28% 4.50% 4.49% 4.45% 1100 4.28% 4.28% 4.25% 4.48% 4.47% 4.43% 1200 4.27% 4.27% 4.24% 4.48% 4.46% 4.42% 1300 4.27% 4.27% 4.24% 4.48% 4.46% 4.42% 1400 4.24% 4.23% 4.21% 4.45% 4.45% 4.41% 1500 4.27% 4.27% 4.24% 4.47% 4.46% 4.43% 1600 4.26% 4.27% 4.23% 4.47% 4.46% 4.42% 1715 4.26% 4.26% 4.23% 4.47% 4.46% 4.42% (Closing Dec 19) 1715 4.37% 4.35% 4.31% 4.52% 4.54% 4.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.38% 1100 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.35% 4.35% 1200 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.34% 1300 4.39% 4.38% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.35% 1400 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.35% 4.34% 4.35% 1500 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.36% 1600 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.36% 4.36% 1715 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.36% 4.36% (Closing Dec 19) 1715 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.40% 4.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.0300/68.0400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com