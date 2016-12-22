Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.69% 02.69% 02.69% (Dec 20) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.69% 02.69% 02.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/05.50 30.00/32.00 52.00/54.00 76.00/78.00 1100 04.00/05.50 30.00/32.00 52.00/54.00 76.00/78.00 1200 03.75/05.25 29.50/31.50 51.50/53.50 75.50/77.50 1300 03.50/05.50 29.00/31.00 51.00/53.00 75.00/77.00 1400 03.75/05.75 29.00/31.00 51.00/53.00 75.00/77.00 1500 03.75/05.75 29.00/31.00 51.00/53.00 75.00/77.00 1600 03.50/05.50 29.00/31.00 51.00/53.00 75.00/77.00 1715 04.00/05.00 29.50/31.50 51.50/53.50 75.50/77.50 (Closing Dec 20) 1715 05.00/06.50 31.00/33.00 53.00/55.00 77.00/79.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 104.50/106.50 130.50/132.50 154.50/156.50 179.00/181.00 1100 104.50/106.50 130.50/132.50 154.50/156.50 179.00/181.00 1200 104.00/106.00 130.00/132.00 153.50/155.50 178.00/180.00 1300 103.50/105.50 129.25/131.25 153.00/155.00 177.50/179.50 1400 103.50/105.50 129.50/131.50 153.50/155.50 178.00/180.00 1500 103.50/105.50 129.50/131.50 153.50/155.50 178.00/180.00 1600 104.50/106.50 130.00/132.00 154.00/156.00 178.50/180.50 1715 104.00/106.00 130.00/132.00 154.00/156.00 178.50/180.50 (Closing Dec 20) 1715 105.50/107.50 131.50/133.50 155.50/157.50 180.00/182.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.50/205.50 227.00/229.00 252.50/254.50 276.50/278.50 1100 203.50/205.50 227.00/229.00 252.50/254.50 276.50/278.50 1200 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 251.00/253.00 275.00/277.00 1300 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 250.50/252.50 274.50/276.50 1400 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 251.00/253.00 275.00/277.00 1500 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 251.00/253.00 275.00/277.00 1600 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 251.50/253.50 275.50/277.50 1715 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 251.50/253.50 275.50/277.50 (Closing Dec 20) 1715 204.50/206.50 228.00/230.00 253.50/255.50 277.50/279.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.24% 4.25% 4.23% 4.47% 4.46% 4.43% 1100 4.24% 4.25% 4.23% 4.47% 4.46% 4.43% 1200 4.16% 4.21% 4.20% 4.45% 4.44% 4.40% 1300 4.10% 4.17% 4.17% 4.43% 4.42% 4.39% 1400 4.11% 4.17% 4.17% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 1500 4.11% 4.17% 4.17% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 1600 4.10% 4.17% 4.17% 4.46% 4.45% 4.41% 1715 4.16% 4.21% 4.20% 4.45% 4.44% 4.41% (Closing Dec 20) 1715 4.26% 4.26% 4.23% 4.47% 4.46% 4.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.40% 4.38% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.37% 1100 4.40% 4.38% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.37% 1200 4.38% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.34% 4.35% 1300 4.37% 4.35% 4.34% 4.34% 4.33% 4.34% 1400 4.38% 4.36% 4.35% 4.35% 4.34% 4.35% 1500 4.38% 4.36% 4.35% 4.35% 4.34% 4.35% 1600 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.35% 4.35% 1715 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.35% 4.35% (Closing Dec 20) 1715 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.36% 4.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.9075/67.9175 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com