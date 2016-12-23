Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 02.69% 02.69% 02.69% (Dec 21) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.69% 02.69% 02.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.50 26.00/28.00 48.00/50.00 72.00/74.00 1100 01.00/02.50 25.50/27.50 47.50/49.50 71.50/73.50 1200 01.00/02.50 26.00/28.00 48.00/50.00 72.00/74.00 1300 01.50/02.50 26.50/28.50 48.50/50.50 72.50/74.50 1400 01.50/02.50 26.50/28.50 48.50/50.50 72.50/74.50 1500 01.50/02.50 26.00/28.00 48.00/50.00 72.50/74.50 1600 01.25/02.75 26.25/28.25 48.50/50.50 73.00/75.00 1715 01.25/02.25 26.25/28.25 48.50/50.50 73.00/75.00 (Closing Dec 21) 1715 04.00/05.00 29.50/31.50 51.50/53.50 75.50/77.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 100.50/102.50 126.50/128.50 150.50/152.50 175.00/177.00 1100 100.00/102.00 126.00/128.00 150.00/152.00 174.50/176.50 1200 100.50/102.50 126.75/128.75 150.50/152.50 175.00/177.00 1300 101.50/103.50 128.00/130.00 151.50/153.50 176.00/178.00 1400 101.50/103.50 128.00/130.00 151.50/153.50 176.00/178.00 1500 101.50/103.50 128.00/130.00 151.50/153.50 176.00/178.00 1600 102.00/104.00 128.00/130.00 151.50/153.50 176.00/178.00 1715 102.00/104.00 128.50/130.50 152.50/154.50 177.00/179.00 (Closing Dec 21) 1715 104.00/106.00 130.00/132.00 154.00/156.00 178.50/180.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 199.50/201.50 222.50/224.50 248.00/250.00 272.00/274.00 1100 199.00/201.00 222.00/224.00 247.50/249.50 271.50/273.50 1200 199.50/201.50 223.00/225.00 248.50/250.50 272.50/274.50 1300 200.50/202.50 223.50/225.50 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 1400 200.50/202.50 223.50/225.50 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 1500 200.50/202.50 223.50/225.50 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 1600 200.50/202.50 223.50/225.50 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 1715 201.50/203.50 225.00/227.00 250.50/252.50 274.50/276.50 (Closing Dec 21) 1715 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 251.50/253.50 275.50/277.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.14% 4.18% 4.18% 4.47% 4.42% 4.41% 1100 4.06% 4.14% 4.15% 4.44% 4.41% 4.39% 1200 4.14% 4.18% 4.18% 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 1300 4.22% 4.22% 4.20% 4.51% 4.47% 4.43% 1400 4.21% 4.22% 4.20% 4.50% 4.47% 4.43% 1500 4.14% 4.18% 4.20% 4.51% 4.47% 4.43% 1600 4.17% 4.22% 4.23% 4.52% 4.47% 4.43% 1715 4.17% 4.22% 4.23% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% (Closing Dec 21) 1715 4.16% 4.21% 4.20% 4.45% 4.44% 4.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.35% 1100 4.37% 4.35% 4.34% 4.34% 4.33% 4.34% 1200 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.36% 4.35% 4.36% 1300 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.36% 4.36% 1400 4.41% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.36% 4.36% 1500 4.41% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.36% 4.36% 1600 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.36% 1715 4.43% 4.40% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.38% (Closing Dec 21) 1715 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.35% 4.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.9850/67.9950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com