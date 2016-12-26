Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 01.00/03.00 N/A 01.34% 01.34% N/A (Dec 22) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 02.69% 02.69% 02.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.50/02.50 26.50/28.50 48.50/50.50 73.00/75.00 1100 01.50/02.50 26.50/28.50 48.50/50.50 73.25/75.00 1200 01.75/02.75 26.50/28.50 49.00/51.00 73.50/75.50 1300 01.75/02.75 26.75/28.75 49.00/51.00 73.50/75.50 1400 01.50/03.50 26.50/28.50 49.50/51.50 74.00/76.00 1500 01.50/03.50 27.00/29.00 50.00/52.00 74.50/76.50 1600 01.50/03.50 27.00/29.00 50.00/52.00 74.50/76.50 1715 02.00/03.00 27.50/29.00 50.00/52.00 74.50/76.50 (Closing Dec 22) 1715 01.25/02.25 26.25/28.25 48.50/50.50 73.00/75.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 102.00/104.00 128.50/130.50 152.50/154.50 177.00/179.00 1100 102.50/104.50 128.50/130.50 152.00/154.00 176.75/178.75 1200 102.50/104.50 128.50/130.50 152.00/154.00 176.50/178.50 1300 102.50/104.50 128.50/130.50 152.50/154.50 177.00/179.00 1400 104.00/106.00 130.00/132.00 154.00/156.00 178.50/180.50 1500 104.50/106.50 130.50/132.50 154.50/156.50 179.00/181.00 1600 105.00/107.00 131.50/133.50 155.50/157.50 181.50/183.50 1715 104.50/106.50 131.00/133.00 155.00/157.00 180.00/182.00 (Closing Dec 22) 1715 102.00/104.00 128.50/130.50 152.50/154.50 177.00/179.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 201.50/203.50 224.50/226.50 250.00/252.00 274.00/276.00 1100 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 250.50/252.50 273.75/275.75 1200 201.00/203.00 224.50/226.50 250.00/252.00 274.00/276.00 1300 201.50/203.50 225.00/227.00 250.50/252.50 274.50/276.50 1400 203.00/205.00 226.50/228.50 252.00/254.00 276.00/278.00 1500 203.50/205.50 227.00/229.00 252.50/254.50 276.50/278.50 1600 205.00/207.00 228.00/230.00 253.50/255.50 277.50/279.50 1715 204.50/206.50 227.50/229.50 253.00/255.00 277.00/279.00 (Closing Dec 22) 1715 201.50/203.50 225.00/227.00 250.50/252.50 274.50/276.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.22% 4.22% 4.23% 4.53% 4.49% 4.46% 1100 4.21% 4.22% 4.24% 4.55% 4.49% 4.45% 1200 4.22% 4.27% 4.26% 4.55% 4.49% 4.45% 1300 4.26% 4.27% 4.26% 4.55% 4.49% 4.46% 1400 4.23% 4.31% 4.29% 4.62% 4.55% 4.51% 1500 4.31% 4.36% 4.33% 4.65% 4.57% 4.53% 1600 4.31% 4.36% 4.33% 4.67% 4.60% 4.56% 1715 4.35% 4.36% 4.33% 4.64% 4.58% 4.54% (Closing Dec 22) 1715 4.17% 4.22% 4.23% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.43% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.37% 4.38% 1100 4.43% 4.40% 4.38% 4.39% 4.37% 4.37% 1200 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.38% 4.38% 1300 4.44% 4.41% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.39% 1400 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.41% 4.41% 1500 4.49% 4.46% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.42% 1600 4.55% 4.49% 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% 4.44% 1715 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.43% (Closing Dec 22) 1715 4.43% 4.40% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.8150/67.8250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com