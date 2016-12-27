Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/01.50 N/A N/A 02.69% (Dec 23) 1000 01.00/03.00 01.00/03.00 N/A 01.34% 01.34% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 26.50/28.50 49.00/51.00 73.50/75.50 1100 01.00/02.00 26.25/28.25 48.50/50.50 73.00/75.00 1200 01.25/02.25 26.50/28.50 49.50/51.50 73.50/75.50 1300 01.25/02.25 27.25/29.25 50.00/52.00 74.50/76.50 1400 01.25/02.25 27.00/29.00 50.00/52.00 75.50/77.50 1500 01.00/03.00 27.00/29.00 50.00/52.00 75.00/77.00 1600 01.25/02.25 26.50/28.50 50.00/52.00 75.50/77.50 1715 01.00/02.00 27.00/29.00 50.00/52.00 75.00/77.00 (Closing Dec 23) 1715 02.00/03.00 27.50/29.00 50.00/52.00 74.50/76.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 103.50/105.50 130.00/132.00 154.00/156.00 179.00/181.00 1100 103.50/105.50 130.00/132.00 154.00/156.00 179.00/181.00 1200 104.50/106.50 131.00/133.00 155.00/157.00 180.50/182.50 1300 105.75/107.75 132.50/134.50 156.50/158.50 181.50/183.50 1400 106.50/108.50 132.50/134.50 157.50/159.50 182.50/184.50 1500 106.50/108.50 132.50/134.50 157.50/159.50 182.50/184.50 1600 107.00/109.00 133.50/135.50 158.00/160.00 183.50/185.50 1715 106.50/108.50 133.00/135.00 157.50/159.50 182.50/184.50 (Closing Dec 23) 1715 104.50/106.50 131.00/133.00 155.00/157.00 180.00/182.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 252.00/254.00 276.00/278.00 1100 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 252.00/254.00 276.00/278.00 1200 204.50/206.50 227.50/229.50 253.00/255.00 277.00/279.00 1300 206.50/208.50 229.50/231.50 255.00/257.00 279.00/281.00 1400 207.50/209.50 230.50/232.50 256.00/258.00 280.00/282.00 1500 207.00/209.00 230.00/232.00 255.50/257.50 279.50/281.50 1600 208.00/210.00 230.75/232.75 256.00/258.00 280.00/282.00 1715 207.00/209.00 230.00/232.00 255.50/257.50 279.50/281.50 (Closing Dec 23) 1715 204.50/206.50 227.50/229.50 253.00/255.00 277.00/279.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.35% 4.34% 4.31% 4.65% 4.58% 4.54% 1100 4.31% 4.30% 4.28% 4.65% 4.58% 4.53% 1200 4.35% 4.38% 4.31% 4.69% 4.61% 4.56% 1300 4.47% 4.43% 4.37% 4.75% 4.67% 4.61% 1400 4.43% 4.43% 4.43% 4.78% 4.67% 4.64% 1500 4.44% 4.43% 4.40% 4.78% 4.67% 4.64% 1600 4.36% 4.43% 4.43% 4.81% 4.71% 4.66% 1715 4.44% 4.43% 4.40% 4.79% 4.69% 4.64% (Closing Dec 23) 1715 4.35% 4.36% 4.33% 4.64% 4.58% 4.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.51% 4.48% 4.45% 4.44% 4.42% 4.43% 1100 4.51% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 4.42% 1200 4.54% 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% 4.44% 1300 4.57% 4.54% 4.51% 4.49% 4.47% 4.47% 1400 4.60% 4.57% 4.53% 4.51% 4.49% 4.49% 1500 4.60% 4.56% 4.52% 4.50% 4.48% 4.48% 1600 4.62% 4.58% 4.54% 4.51% 4.49% 4.49% 1715 4.60% 4.56% 4.53% 4.50% 4.49% 4.48% (Closing Dec 23) 1715 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.7350/67.7450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com