Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.25/01.25 00.50/01.50 02.69% 01.34% 02.69% (Dec 26) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/01.50 N/A N/A 02.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.25/01.25 25.00/27.00 47.75/49.75 72.50/74.50 1100 00.25/01.25 25.50/27.50 48.50/50.50 73.50/75.50 1200 00.25/01.25 25.00/27.00 48.00/50.00 73.00/75.00 1300 00.00/01.00 24.00/26.00 47.00/49.00 72.00/74.00 1400 00.00/01.00 23.50/25.50 46.75/48.75 72.00/74.00 1500 00.00/01.00 24.00/26.00 47.25/48.25 72.50/74.50 1600 00.00/01.00 23.75/25.75 46.50/48.50 71.50/73.50 1715 00.00/01.00 23.50/25.50 46.25/48.25 71.25/73.25 (Closing Dec 26) 1715 01.00/02.00 27.00/29.00 50.00/52.00 75.00/77.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 103.50/105.50 130.00/132.00 154.00/156.00 179.00/181.00 1100 105.00/107.00 131.50/133.50 156.00/158.00 181.00/183.00 1200 105.00/107.00 131.50/133.50 155.50/157.50 180.50/182.50 1300 103.00/105.00 129.50/131.50 153.50/155.50 178.00/180.00 1400 103.00/105.00 129.50/131.50 153.50/155.50 178.00/180.00 1500 103.00/105.00 129.50/131.50 154.00/156.00 179.00/181.00 1600 101.50/103.50 128.00/130.00 152.50/154.50 177.50/179.50 1715 101.25/103.25 128.00/130.00 152.50/154.50 177.50/179.50 (Closing Dec 26) 1715 106.50/108.50 133.00/135.00 157.50/159.50 182.50/184.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 252.00/254.00 276.00/278.00 1100 205.50/207.50 228.50/230.50 254.00/256.00 278.00/280.00 1200 205.00/207.00 228.50/230.50 254.00/256.00 278.00/280.00 1300 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 251.00/253.00 275.00/277.00 1400 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 251.00/253.00 275.00/277.00 1500 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 252.00/254.00 276.00/278.00 1600 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 250.50/252.50 274.50/276.50 1715 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 250.50/252.50 274.50/276.50 (Closing Dec 26) 1715 207.00/209.00 230.00/232.00 255.50/257.50 279.50/281.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.24% 4.30% 4.30% 4.68% 4.61% 4.56% 1100 4.32% 4.36% 4.35% 4.75% 4.66% 4.61% 1200 4.23% 4.31% 4.32% 4.74% 4.65% 4.59% 1300 4.06% 4.22% 4.26% 4.65% 4.58% 4.53% 1400 3.98% 4.20% 4.26% 4.65% 4.58% 4.53% 1500 4.07% 4.21% 4.29% 4.66% 4.58% 4.55% 1600 4.02% 4.18% 4.23% 4.58% 4.53% 4.50% 1715 3.98% 4.15% 4.21% 4.57% 4.52% 4.50% (Closing Dec 26) 1715 4.44% 4.43% 4.40% 4.79% 4.69% 4.64% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.44% 1100 4.57% 4.53% 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 4.46% 1200 4.55% 4.52% 4.50% 4.47% 4.46% 4.46% 1300 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.41% 1400 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.41% 1500 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.43% 1600 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.40% 1715 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.40% 4.40% (Closing Dec 26) 1715 4.60% 4.56% 4.53% 4.50% 4.49% 4.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.0650/68.0750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com