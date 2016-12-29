Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 -00.50/01.50 -00.50/00.50 00.00/01.00 -01.34% -02.68% 00.00% (Dec 27) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.25/01.25 00.50/01.50 02.69% 01.34% 02.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/20.00 40.25/42.25 64.50/66.50 93.50/95.50 1100 18.50/20.50 41.25/43.25 66.00/68.00 95.50/97.50 1200 18.00/20.00 41.00/43.00 66.00/68.00 95.50/97.50 1300 18.50/20.50 41.50/43.50 66.50/68.50 96.50/98.50 1400 19.00/21.00 42.50/44.50 68.00/70.00 97.50/99.50 1500 19.00/21.00 42.25/44.25 67.50/69.50 97.25/99.25 1600 18.00/20.00 40.75/42.75 65.50/67.50 95.50/97.50 1715 18.50/20.50 41.50/43.50 66.50/68.50 96.50/98.50 (Closing Dec 27) 1715 23.50/25.50 46.25/48.25 71.25/73.25 101.25/103.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 119.50/121.50 143.50/145.50 168.00/170.00 192.50/194.50 1100 122.00/124.00 146.50/148.50 171.50/173.50 196.00/198.00 1200 121.50/123.50 146.00/148.00 171.50/173.50 196.00/198.00 1300 122.50/124.50 147.00/149.00 172.50/174.50 197.00/199.00 1400 123.50/125.50 148.00/150.00 174.00/176.00 198.50/200.50 1500 123.75/125.75 148.00/150.00 173.00/175.00 197.50/199.50 1600 122.00/124.00 146.50/148.50 171.00/173.00 195.50/197.50 1715 123.00/125.00 147.50/149.50 172.50/174.50 197.00/199.00 (Closing Dec 27) 1715 128.00/130.00 152.50/154.50 177.50/179.50 202.00/204.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 215.50/217.50 241.00/243.00 265.00/267.00 289.00/291.00 1100 219.00/221.00 244.50/246.50 268.50/270.50 292.50/294.50 1200 219.00/221.00 244.50/246.50 268.50/270.50 292.50/294.50 1300 220.00/222.00 245.50/247.50 269.50/271.50 293.50/295.50 1400 221.50/223.50 247.00/249.00 271.00/273.00 294.50/296.50 1500 220.50/222.50 246.00/248.00 270.00/272.00 294.00/296.00 1600 218.50/220.50 243.50/245.50 267.50/269.50 291.50/293.50 1715 220.00/222.00 245.50/247.50 269.50/271.50 293.50/295.50 (Closing Dec 27) 1715 225.00/227.00 250.50/252.50 274.50/276.50 00.00/01.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.18% 3.68% 3.85% 4.25% 4.24% 4.25% 1100 3.26% 3.77% 3.94% 4.34% 4.33% 4.33% 1200 3.18% 3.75% 3.94% 4.34% 4.31% 4.32% 1300 3.26% 3.79% 3.97% 4.38% 4.35% 4.35% 1400 3.34% 3.88% 4.06% 4.43% 4.38% 4.38% 1500 3.34% 3.86% 4.03% 4.42% 4.39% 4.38% 1600 3.18% 3.73% 3.91% 4.34% 4.33% 4.34% 1715 3.26% 3.79% 3.97% 4.38% 4.36% 4.36% (Closing Dec 27) 1715 3.98% 4.15% 4.21% 4.57% 4.52% 4.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.25% 4.24% 4.24% 4.25% 4.25% 4.26% 1100 4.33% 4.32% 4.31% 4.31% 4.30% 4.31% 1200 4.33% 4.32% 4.31% 4.31% 4.30% 4.31% 1300 4.36% 4.34% 4.33% 4.33% 4.32% 4.33% 1400 4.40% 4.38% 4.36% 4.35% 4.35% 4.34% 1500 4.37% 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.33% 4.33% 1600 4.32% 4.31% 4.31% 4.29% 4.29% 4.30% 1715 4.36% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.33% (Closing Dec 27) 1715 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 4.40% 4.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.2350/68.2450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com