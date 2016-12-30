Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.50/03.50 00.00/01.00 00.50/02.50 00.54% 00.00% 00.67% (Dec 28) 1000 -00.50/01.50 -00.50/00.50 00.00/01.00 -01.34% -02.68% 00.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/20.00 41.00/43.00 66.00/68.00 96.50/98.50 1100 17.50/19.50 40.50/42.50 65.50/67.50 96.00/98.00 1200 17.50/19.50 40.25/42.25 65.00/67.00 95.00/97.00 1300 18.00/20.00 40.50/42.50 65.00/67.00 95.50/97.50 1400 18.00/20.00 40.75/42.75 65.50/67.50 96.00/98.00 1500 17.50/19.50 40.50/42.50 65.00/67.00 95.50/97.50 1600 17.50/19.50 40.25/42.25 65.00/67.00 95.50/97.50 1715 17.50/19.50 40.25/42.25 65.00/67.00 95.50/97.50 (Closing Dec 28) 1715 18.50/20.50 41.50/43.50 66.50/68.50 96.50/98.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 123.00/125.00 147.50/149.50 172.50/174.50 197.00/199.00 1100 122.50/124.50 146.50/148.50 171.00/173.00 195.50/197.50 1200 121.00/123.00 145.00/147.00 169.50/171.50 193.50/195.50 1300 121.50/123.50 145.50/147.50 170.00/172.00 194.00/196.00 1400 122.00/124.00 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 194.50/196.50 1500 121.50/123.50 145.00/147.00 169.50/171.50 193.50/195.50 1600 122.00/124.00 145.50/147.50 170.00/172.00 194.00/196.00 1715 122.00/124.00 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 194.50/196.50 (Closing Dec 28) 1715 123.00/125.00 147.50/149.50 172.50/174.50 197.00/199.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 220.00/222.00 245.50/247.50 269.50/271.50 293.50/295.50 1100 218.50/220.50 243.50/245.50 267.50/269.50 291.50/293.50 1200 216.00/218.00 241.00/243.00 265.00/267.00 289.00/291.00 1300 217.00/219.00 242.00/244.00 266.00/268.00 290.00/292.00 1400 217.00/219.00 242.00/244.00 266.00/268.00 290.00/292.00 1500 216.00/218.00 241.00/243.00 265.00/267.00 289.00/291.00 1600 216.50/218.50 241.50/243.50 265.50/267.50 289.50/291.50 1715 217.00/219.00 242.00/244.00 266.00/268.00 290.00/292.00 (Closing Dec 28) 1715 220.00/222.00 245.50/247.50 269.50/271.50 293.50/295.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.71% 4.03% 4.18% 4.53% 4.48% 4.47% 1100 3.62% 3.99% 4.15% 4.51% 4.46% 4.44% 1200 3.62% 3.96% 4.12% 4.46% 4.41% 4.39% 1300 3.70% 3.99% 4.13% 4.49% 4.43% 4.41% 1400 3.70% 4.01% 4.15% 4.51% 4.45% 4.42% 1500 3.63% 3.99% 4.13% 4.49% 4.43% 4.40% 1600 3.62% 3.96% 4.12% 4.49% 4.44% 4.41% 1715 3.62% 3.96% 4.12% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% (Closing Dec 28) 1715 3.26% 3.79% 3.97% 4.38% 4.36% 4.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.44% 4.41% 4.40% 4.38% 4.38% 4.37% 1100 4.41% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.35% 4.35% 1200 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 4.31% 4.31% 4.32% 1300 4.38% 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.33% 4.33% 1400 4.39% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.32% 4.33% 1500 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 4.31% 4.31% 4.32% 1600 4.38% 4.35% 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.32% 1715 4.39% 4.36% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 4.33% (Closing Dec 28) 1715 4.36% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.1000/68.1100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com