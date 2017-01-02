Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.00/01.50 00.00/01.50 N/A 00.00% 00.00% N/A (Dec 29) 1000 00.50/03.50 00.00/01.00 00.50/02.50 00.54% 00.00% 00.67% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/19.50 40.50/42.50 65.00/67.00 95.00/97.00 1100 18.00/19.50 40.50/42.50 65.00/67.00 95.50/97.50 1200 18.50/20.00 41.00/43.00 65.50/67.50 96.50/98.50 1300 18.50/20.00 41.00/43.00 65.50/67.50 96.50/98.50 1400 18.00/20.00 41.00/43.00 66.00/68.00 97.00/99.00 1500 18.50/20.00 41.00/43.00 65.50/67.50 96.50/98.50 1600 18.50/20.50 41.25/43.25 66.00/68.00 97.00/99.00 1715 18.00/20.00 41.00/43.00 66.00/68.00 97.00/99.00 (Closing Dec 29) 1715 17.50/19.50 40.25/42.25 65.00/67.00 95.50/97.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 121.50/123.50 145.00/147.00 169.50/171.50 193.50/195.50 1100 122.00/124.00 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 194.50/196.50 1200 123.00/125.00 147.00/149.00 171.50/173.50 195.50/197.50 1300 123.00/125.00 147.00/149.00 171.50/173.50 195.50/197.50 1400 123.00/125.00 147.00/149.00 171.00/173.00 195.00/197.00 1500 123.00/125.00 147.00/149.00 171.50/173.50 195.50/197.50 1600 123.50/125.50 148.00/150.00 172.00/174.00 196.00/198.00 1715 123.50/125.50 147.50/149.50 172.00/174.00 196.00/198.00 (Closing Dec 29) 1715 122.00/124.00 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 194.50/196.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 216.00/218.00 241.00/243.00 265.00/267.00 289.00/291.00 1100 217.00/219.00 242.00/244.00 266.00/268.00 290.00/292.00 1200 218.00/220.00 243.50/245.50 267.50/269.50 291.50/293.50 1300 218.00/220.00 243.00/245.00 267.00/269.00 291.00/293.00 1400 217.00/219.00 243.00/245.00 267.00/269.00 290.00/292.00 1500 218.00/220.00 243.50/245.50 267.50/269.50 291.50/293.50 1600 218.50/220.50 243.50/245.50 267.50/269.50 291.50/293.50 1715 218.50/220.50 244.00/246.00 268.00/270.00 292.00/294.00 (Closing Dec 29) 1715 217.00/219.00 242.00/244.00 266.00/268.00 290.00/292.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.67% 3.99% 4.13% 4.48% 4.44% 4.40% 1100 3.67% 3.99% 4.13% 4.50% 4.46% 4.43% 1200 3.76% 4.04% 4.17% 4.54% 4.49% 4.46% 1300 3.76% 4.04% 4.17% 4.54% 4.49% 4.46% 1400 3.72% 4.05% 4.20% 4.57% 4.50% 4.46% 1500 3.76% 4.04% 4.17% 4.55% 4.50% 4.47% 1600 3.80% 4.07% 4.20% 4.57% 4.52% 4.49% 1715 3.72% 4.05% 4.20% 4.57% 4.51% 4.48% (Closing Dec 29) 1715 3.62% 3.96% 4.12% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.38% 4.35% 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.33% 1100 4.40% 4.37% 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.34% 1200 4.43% 4.39% 4.37% 4.36% 4.36% 4.37% 1300 4.43% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 4.35% 4.36% 1400 4.42% 4.38% 4.36% 4.36% 4.35% 4.35% 1500 4.43% 4.40% 4.38% 4.37% 4.36% 4.37% 1600 4.44% 4.41% 4.38% 4.36% 4.36% 4.37% 1715 4.44% 4.41% 4.38% 4.37% 4.37% 4.37% (Closing Dec 29) 1715 4.39% 4.36% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 4.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.9200/67.9300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com