Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.25/01.25 N/A N/A 01.34%
(Dec 30) 1000 00.00/01.50 00.00/01.50 N/A 00.00% 00.00% N/A
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 17.00/19.00 39.00/41.00 63.50/65.50 92.00/94.00
1100 17.00/19.00 39.50/41.50 64.00/66.00 93.50/95.50
1200 18.00/20.00 40.50/42.50 65.50/67.50 94.50/96.50
1300 18.75/20.75 41.50/43.50 66.50/68.50 96.50/98.50
1400 18.75/20.75 41.50/43.50 66.50/68.50 96.00/98.00
1500 19.00/21.00 42.00/44.00 67.50/69.50 98.00/100.00
1600 19.00/21.00 42.00/44.00 67.00/69.00 97.50/99.50
1715 19.00/21.00 42.00/44.00 67.00/69.00 97.00/99.00
(Closing Dec 30) 1715 18.00/20.00 41.00/43.00 66.00/68.00 97.00/99.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 118.50/120.50 142.50/144.50 166.50/168.50 190.50/192.50
1100 119.50/121.50 143.00/145.00 168.00/170.00 191.50/193.50
1200 121.00/123.00 145.00/147.00 169.00/171.00 193.00/195.00
1300 123.00/125.00 147.00/149.00 171.00/173.00 195.00/197.00
1400 122.50/124.50 146.50/148.50 170.50/172.50 194.50/196.50
1500 124.00/126.00 148.00/150.00 173.00/175.00 197.50/199.50
1600 124.00/126.00 148.00/150.00 172.00/174.00 196.00/198.00
1715 123.50/125.50 147.50/149.50 171.50/173.50 195.50/197.50
(Closing Dec 30) 1715 123.50/125.50 147.50/149.50 172.00/174.00 196.00/198.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 213.00/215.00 238.00/240.00 261.50/263.50 285.50/287.50
1100 214.00/216.00 239.00/241.00 262.50/264.50 286.50/288.50
1200 215.50/217.50 240.50/242.50 264.00/266.00 288.00/290.00
1300 217.50/219.50 242.50/244.50 266.25/268.25 290.00/292.00
1400 217.00/219.00 242.00/244.00 265.50/267.50 289.50/291.50
1500 220.00/222.00 245.00/247.00 268.50/270.50 292.00/294.00
1600 218.50/220.50 243.50/245.50 267.00/269.00 290.50/292.50
1715 218.00/220.00 243.00/245.00 266.75/268.75 290.50/292.50
(Closing Dec 30) 1715 218.50/220.50 244.00/246.00 268.00/270.00 292.00/294.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 3.70% 3.94% 4.11% 4.38% 4.36% 4.35%
1100 3.71% 3.98% 4.14% 4.44% 4.39% 4.36%
1200 3.87% 4.08% 4.23% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42%
1300 4.00% 4.16% 4.30% 4.58% 4.52% 4.48%
1400 4.00% 4.16% 4.29% 4.55% 4.50% 4.46%
1500 4.05% 4.21% 4.36% 4.64% 4.55% 4.51%
1600 4.05% 4.20% 4.33% 4.61% 4.55% 4.50%
1715 4.04% 4.20% 4.31% 4.58% 4.52% 4.48%
(Closing Dec 30) 1715 3.72% 4.05% 4.20% 4.57% 4.51% 4.48%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 4.32% 4.30% 4.29% 4.28% 4.27% 4.29%
1100 4.35% 4.32% 4.30% 4.29% 4.29% 4.30%
1200 4.38% 4.35% 4.33% 4.32% 4.31% 4.32%
1300 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.35% 4.35% 4.35%
1400 4.42% 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.33% 4.34%
1500 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.39% 4.38% 4.38%
1600 4.45% 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% 4.35% 4.35%
1715 4.43% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 4.34% 4.34%
(Closing Dec 30) 1715 4.44% 4.41% 4.38% 4.37% 4.37% 4.37%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.2225/68.2325 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.