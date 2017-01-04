Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.34% 01.34% 01.34% (Jan 2) 1000 N/A N/A 00.25/01.25 N/A N/A 01.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.50/19.50 40.25/42.25 64.75/66.75 95.00/97.00 1100 17.50/19.50 40.00/42.00 64.50/66.50 94.00/96.00 1200 17.00/19.00 39.25/41.25 63.50/65.50 93.50/95.50 1300 17.00/19.00 39.25/41.25 63.50/65.50 92.50/94.50 1400 17.25/19.25 39.50/41.50 64.00/66.00 93.00/95.00 1500 17.00/19.00 39.00/41.00 63.00/65.00 92.00/94.00 1600 17.00/19.00 39.25/41.25 63.50/65.50 92.25/94.25 1715 17.00/19.00 39.25/41.25 63.75/65.75 92.75/94.75 (Closing Jan 2) 1715 19.00/21.00 42.00/44.00 67.00/69.00 97.00/99.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 121.00/123.00 144.50/146.50 168.50/170.50 192.50/194.50 1100 120.50/122.50 144.50/146.50 168.50/170.50 192.50/194.50 1200 119.50/121.50 142.50/144.50 166.00/168.00 189.50/191.50 1300 118.50/120.50 142.00/144.00 166.00/168.00 189.50/191.50 1400 119.00/121.00 142.50/144.50 166.50/168.50 190.00/192.00 1500 118.00/120.00 141.50/143.50 165.00/167.00 188.50/190.50 1600 118.25/120.25 142.00/144.00 166.00/168.00 189.50/191.50 1715 119.00/121.00 142.50/144.50 166.50/168.50 190.00/192.00 (Closing Jan 2) 1715 123.50/125.50 147.50/149.50 171.50/173.50 195.50/197.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 215.00/217.00 239.75/241.75 263.00/265.00 286.50/288.50 1100 215.00/217.00 240.00/242.00 263.50/265.50 287.00/289.00 1200 212.00/214.00 237.00/239.00 260.50/262.50 284.00/286.00 1300 212.00/214.00 237.00/239.00 260.50/262.50 284.00/286.00 1400 212.50/214.50 237.00/239.00 260.50/262.50 283.50/285.50 1500 211.00/213.00 235.50/237.50 258.75/260.75 282.00/284.00 1600 212.00/214.00 236.50/238.50 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 1715 212.50/214.50 237.00/239.00 260.50/262.50 283.50/285.50 (Closing Jan 2) 1715 218.00/220.00 243.00/245.00 266.75/268.75 290.50/292.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.92% 4.11% 4.24% 4.54% 4.47% 4.43% 1100 3.91% 4.09% 4.22% 4.50% 4.46% 4.42% 1200 3.81% 4.01% 4.16% 4.47% 4.41% 4.36% 1300 3.81% 4.01% 4.15% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% 1400 3.85% 4.04% 4.17% 4.44% 4.39% 4.36% 1500 3.79% 3.97% 4.11% 4.39% 4.35% 4.32% 1600 3.80% 4.00% 4.14% 4.40% 4.36% 4.34% 1715 3.80% 4.01% 4.15% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% (Closing Jan 2) 1715 4.04% 4.20% 4.31% 4.58% 4.52% 4.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% 4.30% 4.31% 1100 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.32% 4.31% 4.31% 1200 4.32% 4.29% 4.27% 4.27% 4.26% 4.27% 1300 4.31% 4.28% 4.27% 4.26% 4.26% 4.27% 1400 4.32% 4.29% 4.28% 4.26% 4.25% 4.26% 1500 4.28% 4.25% 4.24% 4.22% 4.22% 4.23% 1600 4.30% 4.28% 4.26% 4.24% 4.24% 4.24% 1715 4.31% 4.28% 4.27% 4.25% 4.25% 4.25% (Closing Jan 2) 1715 4.43% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 4.34% 4.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.3250/68.3350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com