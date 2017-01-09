Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.69% 02.69% 02.69% (Jan 5) 1000 01.50/04.50 00.50/01.50 01.00/03.00 02.02% 02.69% 01.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/18.00 39.25/41.25 64.50/66.50 94.50/96.50 1100 16.25/17.75 39.25/41.25 64.50/66.50 95.00/97.00 1200 16.50/18.00 39.75/41.75 65.00/67.00 95.50/97.50 1300 16.25/17.75 39.50/41.50 65.00/67.00 95.50/97.50 1400 16.00/18.00 39.00/41.00 64.50/66.50 95.50/97.50 1500 16.25/17.75 39.50/41.50 65.00/67.00 96.00/98.00 1600 16.25/18.25 39.50/41.50 65.50/67.50 97.50/99.50 1715 16.50/18.00 40.00/42.00 65.50/67.50 97.00/99.00 (Closing Jan 5) 1715 16.25/18.25 39.25/41.25 64.25/66.25 94.00/96.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 121.00/123.00 144.50/146.50 168.50/170.50 192.25/194.25 1100 121.50/123.50 145.00/147.00 169.00/171.00 192.50/194.50 1200 122.00/124.00 146.00/148.00 170.00/172.00 193.50/195.50 1300 122.00/124.00 145.50/147.50 169.50/171.50 193.00/195.00 1400 122.00/124.00 146.00/148.00 170.00/172.00 194.00/196.00 1500 122.50/124.50 146.50/148.50 170.50/172.50 194.00/196.00 1600 124.00/126.00 147.50/149.50 171.50/173.50 195.50/197.50 1715 124.00/126.00 147.50/149.50 171.50/173.50 195.00/197.00 (Closing Jan 5) 1715 120.50/122.50 144.00/146.00 168.00/170.00 191.50/193.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 214.50/216.50 239.00/241.00 262.00/264.00 285.00/287.00 1100 214.50/216.50 239.00/241.00 262.50/264.50 285.50/287.50 1200 215.50/217.50 240.00/242.00 263.50/265.50 286.50/288.50 1300 215.00/217.00 239.50/241.50 263.00/265.00 286.00/288.00 1400 216.00/218.00 240.00/242.00 263.00/265.00 286.00/288.00 1500 216.00/218.00 240.50/242.50 264.00/266.00 287.00/289.00 1600 217.00/219.00 241.50/243.50 264.50/266.50 287.50/289.50 1715 217.00/219.00 241.50/243.50 265.00/267.00 288.00/290.00 (Closing Jan 5) 1715 213.50/215.50 238.00/240.00 261.00/263.00 284.00/286.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.39% 4.41% 4.56% 4.71% 4.62% 4.56% 1100 4.39% 4.41% 4.56% 4.73% 4.64% 4.57% 1200 4.45% 4.45% 4.59% 4.75% 4.66% 4.60% 1300 4.40% 4.44% 4.59% 4.75% 4.65% 4.58% 1400 4.37% 4.39% 4.57% 4.74% 4.65% 4.59% 1500 4.40% 4.44% 4.60% 4.77% 4.67% 4.61% 1600 4.42% 4.45% 4.65% 4.83% 4.72% 4.63% 1715 4.46% 4.48% 4.64% 4.82% 4.72% 4.64% (Closing Jan 5) 1715 4.27% 4.32% 4.48% 4.65% 4.57% 4.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.50% 4.45% 4.41% 4.38% 4.36% 4.36% 1100 4.50% 4.45% 4.41% 4.38% 4.37% 4.37% 1200 4.53% 4.47% 4.43% 4.40% 4.38% 4.38% 1300 4.51% 4.45% 4.42% 4.39% 4.37% 4.37% 1400 4.53% 4.47% 4.43% 4.39% 4.37% 4.37% 1500 4.54% 4.48% 4.43% 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 1600 4.56% 4.50% 4.45% 4.42% 4.39% 4.39% 1715 4.56% 4.50% 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% 4.40% (Closing Jan 5) 1715 4.45% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 4.33% 4.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.9600/67.9700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com