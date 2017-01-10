Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.68% 02.68% 02.68% (Jan 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.69% 02.69% 02.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.50/18.50 40.00/42.00 66.00/68.00 98.00/100.00 1100 17.00/18.00 41.25/43.25 67.75/69.75 100.00/102.00 1200 17.00/18.00 41.50/43.50 68.25/70.25 100.50/102.50 1300 17.25/18.25 41.75/43.75 68.50/70.50 101.00/103.00 1400 17.00/19.00 41.50/43.50 68.50/70.50 101.00/103.00 1500 16.50/18.00 41.00/43.00 67.50/69.50 100.00/102.00 1600 16.50/18.50 41.00/43.00 68.00/70.00 100.25/102.25 1715 17.25/18.25 41.50/43.50 67.75/69.75 100.00/102.00 (Closing Jan 6) 1715 16.50/18.00 40.00/42.00 65.50/67.50 97.00/99.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 124.50/126.50 149.00/151.00 172.50/174.50 195.50/197.50 1100 126.50/128.50 150.00/152.00 174.00/176.00 197.50/199.50 1200 127.50/129.50 151.50/153.50 175.50/177.50 199.00/201.00 1300 128.00/130.00 152.00/154.00 176.00/178.00 199.50/201.50 1400 128.00/130.00 152.00/154.00 176.00/178.00 200.50/202.50 1500 126.75/128.75 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 198.00/200.00 1600 127.00/129.00 151.00/153.00 175.00/177.00 199.00/201.00 1715 126.50/128.50 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 198.00/200.00 (Closing Jan 6) 1715 124.00/126.00 147.50/149.50 171.50/173.50 195.00/197.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 218.00/220.00 242.50/244.50 265.50/267.50 288.50/290.50 1100 219.50/221.50 244.00/246.00 267.50/269.50 290.50/292.50 1200 221.00/223.00 245.50/247.50 269.00/271.00 292.00/294.00 1300 221.50/223.50 246.00/248.00 269.50/271.50 292.50/294.50 1400 222.50/224.50 247.00/249.00 270.00/272.00 292.50/294.50 1500 220.50/222.50 245.00/247.00 268.00/270.00 291.00/293.00 1600 221.25/223.25 245.25/247.25 268.25/270.25 291.00/293.00 1715 220.50/222.50 245.00/247.00 268.00/270.00 291.00/293.00 (Closing Jan 6) 1715 217.00/219.00 241.50/243.50 265.00/267.00 288.00/290.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.61% 4.55% 4.73% 4.88% 4.76% 4.68% 1100 4.70% 4.68% 4.84% 4.97% 4.82% 4.72% 1200 4.72% 4.71% 4.87% 5.00% 4.86% 4.76% 1300 4.76% 4.73% 4.89% 5.02% 4.88% 4.78% 1400 4.77% 4.72% 4.89% 5.03% 4.88% 4.78% 1500 4.66% 4.66% 4.83% 4.97% 4.83% 4.73% 1600 4.68% 4.67% 4.85% 4.98% 4.84% 4.74% 1715 4.74% 4.69% 4.84% 4.97% 4.83% 4.73% (Closing Jan 6) 1715 4.46% 4.48% 4.64% 4.82% 4.72% 4.64% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.59% 4.52% 4.47% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 1100 4.63% 4.55% 4.50% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 1200 4.67% 4.59% 4.53% 4.49% 4.47% 4.45% 1300 4.68% 4.60% 4.54% 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 1400 4.69% 4.62% 4.56% 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 1500 4.64% 4.57% 4.52% 4.48% 4.45% 4.44% 1600 4.66% 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 1715 4.64% 4.57% 4.52% 4.48% 4.45% 4.44% (Closing Jan 6) 1715 4.56% 4.50% 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% 4.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.2050/68.2150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com