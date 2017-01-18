Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/1.50 00.50/01.50 02.68% 02.68% 02.68% (Jan 16) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/01.50 N/A N/A 02.67% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.50/12.50 34.50/36.50 60.75/62.75 91.00/93.00 1100 10.50/12.50 35.00/37.00 61.00/63.00 91.00/93.00 1200 10.75/11.75 34.75/36.75 60.75/62.75 90.75/92.75 1300 10.75/11.75 34.75/36.75 61.00/63.00 90.75/92.75 1400 10.75/11.75 34.75/36.75 61.00/63.00 91.00/93.00 1500 10.50/12.50 35.00/37.00 61.25/63.25 91.25/93.25 1600 10.50/11.50 34.75/36.75 61.00/63.00 90.75/92.75 1715 10.50/11.50 34.50/36.50 60.75/62.75 90.50/92.50 (Closing Jan 16) 1715 12.00/13.00 36.25/38.25 62.50/64.50 92.50/94.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 117.75/119.75 141.75/143.75 165.75/167.75 189.75/191.75 1100 118.00/120.00 142.00/144.00 166.00/168.00 190.00/192.00 1200 117.50/119.50 141.50/143.50 165.50/167.50 189.50/191.50 1300 117.25/119.20 141.00/143.00 165.00/167.00 189.00/191.00 1400 117.50/119.50 141.00/143.00 165.00/167.00 189.00/191.00 1500 118.00/120.00 142.00/144.00 166.00/168.00 190.00/192.00 1600 117.50/119.50 141.25/143.25 165.25/167.25 189.25/191.25 1715 117.25/119.25 141.25/143.25 165.25/167.25 189.25/191.25 (Closing Jan 16) 1715 119.50/121.50 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 191.50/193.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 212.25/214.25 236.75/238.75 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 1100 212.00/214.00 236.50/238.50 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 1200 211.50/213.50 236.00/238.00 259.50/261.50 282.50/284.50 1300 211.00/213.00 235.50/237.50 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 1400 211.50/213.50 236.00/238.00 259.25/261.25 282.00/284.00 1500 212.50/214.50 237.00/239.00 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 1600 211.50/213.50 236.00/238.00 259.50/261.50 282.50/284.50 1715 211.50/213.50 236.00/238.00 259.50/261.50 282.50/284.50 (Closing Jan 16) 1715 214.00/216.00 238.50/240.50 262.00/264.00 285.00/287.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.79% 4.69% 4.90% 4.87% 4.76% 4.66% 1100 4.85% 4.71% 4.90% 4.88% 4.76% 4.67% 1200 4.81% 4.70% 4.89% 4.86% 4.75% 4.66% 1300 4.81% 4.71% 4.90% 4.85% 4.73% 4.64% 1400 4.82% 4.71% 4.91% 4.87% 4.74% 4.65% 1500 4.86% 4.74% 4.93% 4.89% 4.77% 4.68% 1600 4.81% 4.71% 4.90% 4.86% 4.75% 4.65% 1715 4.78% 4.69% 4.89% 4.86% 4.75% 4.66% (Closing Jan 16) 1715 4.90% 4.76% 4.93% 4.91% 4.78% 4.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.58% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 1100 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 1200 4.58% 4.52% 4.47% 4.44% 4.43% 4.42% 1300 4.57% 4.51% 4.46% 4.43% 4.42% 4.41% 1400 4.57% 4.52% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 1500 4.60% 4.55% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 1600 4.58% 4.52% 4.47% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 1715 4.58% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% (Closing Jan 16) 1715 4.61% 4.55% 4.51% 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.9500/67.9600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com