Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/1.50 00.50/01.50 02.69% 02.69% 02.69% (Jan 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/1.50 00.50/01.50 02.68% 02.68% 02.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.25/10.25 33.50/35.50 59.50/61.50 89.00/91.00 1100 09.50/10.50 33.50/35.50 59.50/61.50 89.00/91.00 1200 09.50/10.50 33.50/35.50 59.50/61.50 89.00/91.00 1300 09.50/10.50 33.75/35.75 60.00/62.00 89.75/91.75 1400 09.75/10.75 33.75/35.75 60.00/62.00 89.75/91.75 1500 09.75/11.50 33.75/35.75 60.00/62.00 89.75/91.75 1600 09.75/10.75 33.75/35.75 60.00/62.00 89.75/91.75 1715 09.75/10.75 34.00/36.00 60.25/62.25 90.25/92.25 (Closing Jan 17) 1715 10.50/11.50 34.50/36.50 60.75/62.75 90.50/92.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 115.75/117.75 139.75/141.75 163.75/165.75 187.75/189.75 1100 115.75/117.75 139.75/141.75 163.75/165.75 187.75/189.75 1200 116.00/118.00 139.50/141.50 163.50/165.50 187.50/189.50 1300 116.50/118.50 140.50/142.50 164.50/166.50 188.50/190.50 1400 116.75/118.70 140.50/142.50 164.50/166.50 188.50/190.50 1500 116.75/118.70 140.50/142.50 164.50/166.50 188.50/190.50 1600 116.75/118.75 140.50/142.50 164.50/166.50 188.50/190.50 1715 117.25/119.25 141.00/143.00 165.00/167.00 189.00/191.00 (Closing Jan 17) 1715 117.25/119.25 141.25/143.25 165.25/167.25 189.25/191.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 1100 210.25/212.25 234.75/236.75 258.25/260.25 281.00/283.00 1200 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 1300 211.00/213.00 235.50/237.50 258.75/260.70 281.50/283.50 1400 211.00/213.00 235.50/237.50 258.75/260.70 281.50/283.50 1500 211.00/213.00 235.50/237.50 258.75/260.70 281.50/283.50 1600 211.00/213.00 235.50/237.50 258.75/260.75 281.50/283.50 1715 211.50/213.50 236.00/238.00 259.25/261.25 282.00/284.00 (Closing Jan 17) 1715 211.50/213.50 236.00/238.00 259.50/261.50 282.50/284.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.75% 4.67% 4.87% 4.82% 4.72% 4.64% 1100 4.76% 4.67% 4.87% 4.82% 4.72% 4.64% 1200 4.76% 4.67% 4.87% 4.83% 4.72% 4.63% 1300 4.79% 4.71% 4.91% 4.85% 4.75% 4.66% 1400 4.81% 4.71% 4.91% 4.86% 4.75% 4.66% 1500 4.82% 4.70% 4.90% 4.86% 4.75% 4.65% 1600 4.80% 4.70% 4.90% 4.85% 4.75% 4.65% 1715 4.83% 4.72% 4.92% 4.87% 4.76% 4.66% (Closing Jan 17) 1715 4.78% 4.69% 4.89% 4.86% 4.75% 4.66% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.57% 4.51% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.42% 1100 4.56% 4.51% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 1200 4.56% 4.51% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.41% 1300 4.58% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 1400 4.58% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 1500 4.58% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 1600 4.58% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.42% 1715 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% (Closing Jan 17) 1715 4.58% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.0800/68.0900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com