Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.75/04.75 00.50/1.50 02.25/03.25 03.68% 02.67% 04.01% (Jan 18) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/1.50 00.50/01.50 02.69% 02.69% 02.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.25/08.25 31.50/33.50 57.75/59.75 87.75/89.75 1100 07.25/08.25 31.50/33.50 58.00/60.00 88.00/90.00 1200 07.00/08.00 31.25/33.25 58.00/60.00 89.00/91.00 1300 06.75/08.75 31.25/33.25 58.00/60.00 88.50/90.50 1400 07.50/08.50 31.75/33.75 58.00/60.00 88.00/90.00 1500 07.25/08.25 31.50/33.50 57.75/59.75 87.75/89.75 1600 06.75/08.75 31.00/33.00 57.75/59.75 88.00/90.00 1715 07.25/08.25 31.50/33.50 57.75/59.75 87.75/89.75 (Closing Jan 18) 1715 09.75/10.75 34.00/36.00 60.25/62.25 90.25/92.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 114.75/116.75 138.75/140.75 163.25/165.25 187.25/189.25 1100 115.00/117.00 139.00/141.00 163.50/165.50 187.50/189.50 1200 116.00/118.00 140.00/142.00 164.25/166.25 188.25/190.25 1300 115.00/117.00 139.00/141.00 163.00/165.00 187.00/189.00 1400 115.25/117.25 139.25/141.25 163.50/165.50 187.50/189.50 1500 114.75/116.75 138.75/140.75 163.00/165.00 187.00/189.00 1600 114.75/116.75 138.75/140.75 163.00/165.00 187.00/189.00 1715 114.75/116.75 138.75/140.75 163.00/165.00 187.00/189.00 (Closing Jan 18) 1715 117.25/119.25 141.00/143.00 165.00/167.00 189.00/191.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.75/211.75 234.25/236.25 257.75/259.75 280.50/282.50 1100 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 1200 210.50/212.50 235.50/237.50 258.50/260.50 281.50/283.50 1300 209.50/211.50 234.00/236.00 257.00/259.00 280.00/282.00 1400 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50 257.75/259.75 280.50/282.50 1500 209.50/211.50 234.00/236.00 257.25/259.25 280.00/282.00 1600 209.50/211.50 234.00/236.00 257.00/259.00 280.00/282.00 1715 209.50/211.50 234.00/236.00 257.25/259.25 280.00/282.00 (Closing Jan 18) 1715 211.50/213.50 236.00/238.00 259.25/261.25 282.00/284.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.85% 4.71% 4.97% 4.87% 4.75% 4.67% 1100 4.85% 4.73% 4.98% 4.88% 4.76% 4.67% 1200 4.81% 4.73% 5.03% 4.93% 4.80% 4.70% 1300 4.81% 4.72% 5.01% 4.88% 4.76% 4.66% 1400 4.89% 4.74% 4.98% 4.89% 4.77% 4.68% 1500 4.85% 4.72% 4.97% 4.87% 4.76% 4.66% 1600 4.78% 4.71% 4.98% 4.88% 4.76% 4.66% 1715 4.85% 4.72% 4.97% 4.88% 4.76% 4.67% (Closing Jan 18) 1715 4.83% 4.72% 4.92% 4.87% 4.76% 4.66% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.59% 4.53% 4.49% 4.46% 4.43% 4.43% 1100 4.60% 4.54% 4.50% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 1200 4.62% 4.55% 4.52% 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% 1300 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% 4.44% 4.42% 4.42% 1400 4.60% 4.54% 4.50% 4.46% 4.43% 4.43% 1500 4.59% 4.53% 4.49% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 1600 4.59% 4.53% 4.49% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 1715 4.59% 4.54% 4.49% 4.45% 4.43% 4.43% (Closing Jan 18) 1715 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.1200/68.1300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com