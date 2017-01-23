Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/04.50 02.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 03.35% 03.57% 02.68% (Jan 19) 1000 02.75/04.75 00.50/01.50 02.25/03.25 03.68% 02.67% 04.01% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.25/07.25 30.50/32.50 56.50/58.50 86.50/88.50 1100 06.25/07.25 30.50/32.50 56.75/58.75 86.75/88.75 1200 05.75/07.75 30.25/32.25 56.75/58.75 86.75/88.75 1300 06.25/07.25 30.50/32.50 56.75/58.75 87.00/89.00 1400 06.25/07.25 30.25/32.25 56.50/58.50 86.75/88.75 1500 06.25/07.25 30.50/32.50 56.75/58.75 86.75/88.75 1600 05.75/07.75 30.25/32.25 56.75/58.75 87.00/89.00 1715 06.25/07.25 30.50/32.50 56.75/58.75 86.75/88.75 (Closing Jan 19) 1715 07.25/08.25 31.50/33.50 57.75/59.75 87.75/89.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 113.75/115.75 137.75/139.75 162.00/164.00 186.00/188.00 1100 113.75/115.75 137.75/139.75 162.00/164.00 186.00/188.00 1200 114.00/116.00 138.25/140.20 162.50/164.50 186.50/188.50 1300 114.00/116.00 138.25/140.25 162.50/164.50 186.50/188.50 1400 113.75/115.70 137.75/139.70 162.25/164.20 186.25/188.20 1500 113.75/115.75 137.75/139.75 162.25/164.25 186.25/188.25 1600 113.75/115.75 137.75/139.75 162.00/164.00 186.00/188.00 1715 113.75/115.75 137.75/139.75 162.25/164.25 186.25/188.25 (Closing Jan 19) 1715 114.75/116.75 138.75/140.75 163.00/165.00 187.00/189.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 208.50/210.50 233.00/235.00 256.25/258.25 279.00/281.00 1100 208.50/210.50 233.00/235.00 256.25/258.25 279.00/281.00 1200 208.50/210.50 233.00/235.00 256.25/258.20 279.00/281.00 1300 208.75/210.75 233.25/235.25 256.50/258.50 279.00/281.00 1400 208.50/210.50 233.00/235.00 256.25/258.20 279.00/281.00 1500 208.50/210.50 233.00/235.00 256.25/258.25 279.00/281.00 1600 208.50/210.50 233.00/235.00 256.25/258.25 279.00/281.00 1715 208.50/210.50 233.00/235.00 256.25/258.25 279.00/281.00 (Closing Jan 19) 1715 209.50/211.50 234.00/236.00 257.25/259.25 280.00/282.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.83% 4.69% 4.96% 4.87% 4.75% 4.67% 1100 4.83% 4.71% 4.97% 4.87% 4.75% 4.66% 1200 4.79% 4.70% 4.97% 4.88% 4.76% 4.68% 1300 4.82% 4.71% 4.98% 4.88% 4.76% 4.68% 1400 4.78% 4.68% 4.96% 4.86% 4.74% 4.67% 1500 4.82% 4.70% 4.97% 4.87% 4.74% 4.67% 1600 4.78% 4.70% 4.98% 4.86% 4.74% 4.66% 1715 4.82% 4.70% 4.96% 4.86% 4.74% 4.66% (Closing Jan 19) 1715 4.85% 4.72% 4.97% 4.88% 4.76% 4.67% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.59% 4.53% 4.49% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 1100 4.59% 4.53% 4.49% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 1200 4.60% 4.54% 4.49% 4.45% 4.43% 4.43% 1300 4.60% 4.54% 4.49% 4.46% 4.43% 4.42% 1400 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.42% 1500 4.59% 4.53% 4.49% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 1600 4.58% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.42% 1715 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.42% (Closing Jan 19) 1715 4.59% 4.54% 4.49% 4.45% 4.43% 4.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.1800/68.1900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com