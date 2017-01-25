Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/02.50 03.57% 02.68% 04.02% (Jan 23) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.68% 02.68% 02.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/04.50 27.75/29.75 54.00/56.00 84.25/86.25 1100 03.50/04.50 27.75/29.75 54.50/56.50 84.75/86.75 1200 03.25/04.25 27.75/29.75 55.00/57.00 85.25/87.25 1300 03.25/04.25 27.75/29.75 54.50/56.50 85.00/87.00 1400 03.50/04.50 27.75/29.75 54.50/56.50 84.75/86.75 1500 03.50/04.50 27.75/29.75 54.50/56.50 84.75/86.75 1600 03.25/04.25 27.75/29.75 54.75/56.75 85.50/87.50 1715 03.50/04.50 28.00/30.00 54.50/56.50 85.00/87.00 (Closing Jan 23) 1715 05.25/06.25 29.50/31.50 56.00/58.00 86.25/88.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 111.25/113.25 135.50/137.50 160.00/162.00 184.00/186.00 1100 112.00/114.00 136.50/138.50 161.00/163.00 185.00/187.00 1200 112.25/114.25 136.75/138.75 161.25/163.25 185.50/187.50 1300 112.25/114.25 136.75/138.75 161.50/163.50 186.00/188.00 1400 112.00/114.00 136.25/138.25 161.00/163.00 185.00/187.00 1500 112.25/114.25 136.50/138.50 161.25/163.25 185.25/187.25 1600 112.75/114.75 137.25/139.25 162.00/164.00 186.75/188.75 1715 112.50/114.50 137.00/139.00 162.00/164.00 186.50/188.50 (Closing Jan 23) 1715 113.25/115.25 137.50/139.50 162.00/164.00 186.00/188.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.25/208.25 230.75/232.75 254.25/256.25 277.00/279.00 1100 207.50/209.50 232.50/234.50 256.00/258.00 279.00/281.00 1200 208.25/210.25 233.00/235.00 256.25/258.25 279.00/281.00 1300 208.75/210.75 233.50/235.50 256.75/258.75 279.50/281.50 1400 207.50/209.50 232.50/234.50 256.00/258.00 279.00/281.00 1500 207.50/209.50 232.50/234.50 256.00/258.00 279.00/281.00 1600 209.50/211.50 234.25/236.25 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 1715 209.00/211.00 233.50/235.50 257.00/259.00 280.00/282.00 (Closing Jan 23) 1715 208.25/210.25 232.75/234.75 256.25/258.25 279.00/281.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.82% 4.69% 5.01% 4.85% 4.76% 4.67% 1100 4.82% 4.73% 5.04% 4.89% 4.79% 4.70% 1200 4.81% 4.76% 5.07% 4.90% 4.80% 4.71% 1300 4.81% 4.73% 5.05% 4.90% 4.80% 4.71% 1400 4.82% 4.73% 5.04% 4.89% 4.78% 4.70% 1500 4.82% 4.73% 5.04% 4.90% 4.79% 4.71% 1600 4.81% 4.74% 5.08% 4.92% 4.82% 4.73% 1715 4.86% 4.73% 5.05% 4.91% 4.81% 4.73% (Closing Jan 23) 1715 4.80% 4.70% 5.00% 4.88% 4.76% 4.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.60% 4.54% 4.49% 4.46% 4.43% 4.43% 1100 4.62% 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.46% 1200 4.63% 4.58% 4.53% 4.49% 4.46% 4.46% 1300 4.64% 4.59% 4.54% 4.50% 4.47% 4.46% 1400 4.62% 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.46% 1500 4.63% 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.46% 1600 4.66% 4.61% 4.55% 4.51% 4.49% 4.48% 1715 4.66% 4.59% 4.54% 4.50% 4.48% 4.47% (Closing Jan 23) 1715 4.60% 4.54% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.1450/68.1550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com