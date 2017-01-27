Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.50/06.50 01.50/02.50 02.00/04.00 03.75% 04.02% 03.57% (Jan 24) 1000 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/02.50 03.57% 02.68% 04.02% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 25.00/27.00 51.50/53.50 82.00/84.00 1100 00.50/01.50 25.00/27.00 51.50/53.50 82.00/84.00 1200 00.50/01.50 25.00/27.00 51.50/53.50 81.75/83.75 1300 00.50/01.50 25.00/27.00 51.50/53.50 82.00/84.00 1400 00.50/01.50 25.00/27.00 51.50/53.50 82.00/84.00 1500 00.50/01.50 25.00/27.00 51.50/53.50 82.00/84.00 1600 00.50/01.50 25.00/27.00 51.50/53.50 82.00/84.00 1715 00.50/01.50 25.00/27.00 51.50/53.50 82.00/84.00 (Closing Jan 24) 1715 03.50/04.50 28.00/30.00 54.50/56.50 85.00/87.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 109.50/111.50 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 1100 109.50/111.50 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 1200 109.00/111.00 133.50/135.50 158.50/160.50 183.00/185.00 1300 109.50/111.50 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 1400 109.50/111.50 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 1500 109.50/111.50 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 1600 109.50/111.50 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 1715 109.50/111.50 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 (Closing Jan 24) 1715 112.50/114.50 137.00/139.00 162.00/164.00 186.50/188.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.00/208.00 230.50/232.50 254.00/256.00 277.00/279.00 1100 206.00/208.00 230.50/232.50 254.00/256.00 277.00/279.00 1200 205.50/207.50 230.00/232.00 253.50/255.50 276.50/278.50 1300 206.00/208.00 230.50/232.50 254.00/256.00 277.00/279.00 1400 206.00/208.00 230.50/232.50 254.00/256.00 277.00/279.00 1500 206.00/208.00 230.50/232.50 254.00/256.00 277.00/279.00 1600 206.00/208.00 231.00/233.00 254.50/256.50 277.50/279.50 1715 206.00/208.00 230.50/232.50 254.00/256.00 277.00/279.00 (Closing Jan 24) 1715 209.00/211.00 233.50/235.50 257.00/259.00 280.00/282.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.80% 4.69% 5.05% 4.90% 4.79% 4.71% 1100 4.80% 4.69% 5.05% 4.90% 4.79% 4.71% 1200 4.80% 4.69% 5.04% 4.87% 4.77% 4.69% 1300 4.80% 4.69% 5.05% 4.89% 4.79% 4.71% 1400 4.80% 4.69% 5.05% 4.89% 4.79% 4.71% 1500 4.80% 4.69% 5.05% 4.90% 4.79% 4.71% 1600 4.80% 4.69% 5.05% 4.90% 4.79% 4.71% 1715 4.81% 4.69% 5.06% 4.90% 4.79% 4.71% (Closing Jan 24) 1715 4.86% 4.73% 5.05% 4.91% 4.81% 4.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.64% 4.58% 4.53% 4.49% 4.47% 4.47% 1100 4.64% 4.58% 4.53% 4.49% 4.47% 4.46% 1200 4.63% 4.57% 4.52% 4.48% 4.46% 4.46% 1300 4.64% 4.58% 4.53% 4.49% 4.47% 4.46% 1400 4.64% 4.58% 4.53% 4.49% 4.47% 4.46% 1500 4.64% 4.58% 4.53% 4.49% 4.47% 4.46% 1600 4.64% 4.58% 4.54% 4.50% 4.48% 4.47% 1715 4.65% 4.59% 4.53% 4.50% 4.48% 4.47% (Closing Jan 24) 1715 4.66% 4.59% 4.54% 4.50% 4.48% 4.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.0750/68.0850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com