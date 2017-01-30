Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.35% 03.57% 02.68% (Jan 25) 1000 03.50/06.50 01.50/02.50 02.00/04.00 03.75% 04.02% 03.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.00/26.00 50.25/52.25 80.50/82.50 108.00/110.00 1100 24.00/26.00 50.50/52.50 81.00/83.00 108.50/110.50 1200 24.25/25.75 50.75/52.75 81.50/83.50 109.00/111.00 1300 24.25/25.75 50.75/52.75 81.50/83.50 109.00/111.00 1400 24.25/25.75 50.75/52.75 81.25/83.25 108.75/110.75 1500 24.25/25.75 50.75/52.75 81.25/83.25 108.75/110.75 1600 24.25/25.75 50.75/52.75 81.25/83.25 108.75/110.75 1715 24.25/25.75 50.75/52.75 81.25/83.25 108.75/110.75 (Closing Jan 25) 1715 25.00/27.00 51.50/53.50 82.00/84.00 109.50/111.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.50/134.50 157.50/159.50 182.00/184.00 204.50/206.50 1100 133.00/135.00 158.00/160.00 182.50/184.50 205.00/207.00 1200 133.50/135.50 158.50/160.50 183.00/185.00 205.50/207.50 1300 133.50/135.50 158.50/160.50 183.00/185.00 205.50/207.50 1400 133.25/135.25 158.25/160.25 182.75/184.75 205.25/207.25 1500 133.25/135.25 158.25/160.25 182.75/184.75 205.25/207.25 1600 133.25/135.25 158.25/160.25 182.75/184.75 205.25/207.25 1715 133.25/135.25 158.25/160.25 182.75/184.75 205.25/207.25 (Closing Jan 25) 1715 134.00/136.00 159.00/161.00 183.50/185.50 206.00/208.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 229.00/231.00 252.50/254.50 275.50/277.50 302.50/304.50 1100 230.00/232.00 253.50/255.50 276.50/278.50 303.50/305.50 1200 230.00/232.00 253.50/255.50 276.50/278.50 303.50/305.50 1300 230.25/232.25 253.75/255.75 276.75/278.75 303.50/305.50 1400 229.75/231.75 253.25/255.25 276.25/278.25 303.00/305.00 1500 229.75/231.75 253.25/255.25 276.25/278.25 303.00/305.00 1600 229.75/231.75 253.25/255.25 276.25/278.25 303.00/305.00 1715 229.75/231.75 253.25/255.25 276.25/278.25 303.00/305.00 (Closing Jan 25) 1715 230.50/232.50 254.00/256.00 277.00/279.00 00.50/01.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.78% 4.65% 5.01% 4.86% 4.76% 4.69% 1100 4.78% 4.67% 5.05% 4.89% 4.78% 4.70% 1200 4.78% 4.69% 5.08% 4.91% 4.80% 4.72% 1300 4.78% 4.70% 5.08% 4.91% 4.80% 4.72% 1400 4.78% 4.70% 5.07% 4.90% 4.80% 4.71% 1500 4.78% 4.70% 5.07% 4.90% 4.80% 4.71% 1600 4.78% 4.70% 5.07% 4.90% 4.80% 4.72% 1715 4.79% 4.71% 5.07% 4.91% 4.80% 4.72% (Closing Jan 25) 1715 4.81% 4.69% 5.06% 4.90% 4.79% 4.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.62% 4.56% 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.45% 1100 4.63% 4.58% 4.53% 4.50% 4.48% 4.47% 1200 4.65% 4.59% 4.53% 4.50% 4.47% 4.47% 1300 4.65% 4.59% 4.54% 4.50% 4.48% 4.47% 1400 4.64% 4.59% 4.53% 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 1500 4.64% 4.59% 4.53% 4.50% 4.47% 4.46% 1600 4.65% 4.59% 4.53% 4.50% 4.48% 4.46% 1715 4.65% 4.59% 4.53% 4.50% 4.48% 4.47% (Closing Jan 25) 1715 4.65% 4.59% 4.53% 4.50% 4.48% 4.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.0350/68.0450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com