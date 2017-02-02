Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.70% 02.70% 02.70% (Jan 31) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.69% 02.69% 02.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.75/22.75 48.50/50.50 79.25/81.25 107.00/109.00 1100 21.75/23.75 49.00/51.00 79.50/81.50 107.25/109.25 1200 22.00/23.00 48.75/50.75 79.50/81.50 107.00/109.00 1300 21.50/23.50 49.25/51.25 79.75/81.75 107.25/109.25 1400 21.50/23.50 49.00/51.00 80.00/82.00 108.00/110.00 1500 21.50/23.50 49.00/51.00 80.00/82.00 108.00/110.00 1600 21.50/23.50 49.00/51.00 79.75/81.75 107.50/109.50 1715 21.50/23.50 48.75/50.75 79.25/81.25 106.75/108.75 (Closing Jan 31) 1715 22.50/24.50 50.00/52.00 80.75/82.75 108.50/110.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.50/133.50 156.50/158.50 181.00/183.00 203.50/205.50 1100 131.75/133.75 156.50/158.50 181.00/183.00 203.50/205.50 1200 131.50/133.50 156.50/158.50 181.00/183.00 203.50/205.50 1300 131.75/133.75 156.25/158.25 180.75/182.75 203.25/205.25 1400 132.50/134.50 157.50/159.50 182.00/184.00 204.50/206.50 1500 132.50/134.50 157.50/159.50 182.00/184.00 204.50/206.50 1600 132.00/134.00 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 204.00/206.00 1715 131.00/133.00 155.50/157.50 179.75/181.75 202.25/204.25 (Closing Jan 31) 1715 133.00/135.00 158.00/160.00 182.50/184.50 205.00/207.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 228.00/230.00 251.50/253.50 274.50/276.50 301.50/303.50 1100 228.25/230.25 251.50/253.50 274.50/276.50 301.50/303.50 1200 228.00/230.00 251.50/253.50 274.50/276.50 301.50/303.50 1300 227.75/229.75 250.75/252.75 273.75/275.75 300.50/302.50 1400 229.00/231.00 252.50/254.50 275.50/277.50 302.50/304.50 1500 229.00/231.00 252.50/254.50 275.50/277.50 302.50/304.50 1600 228.50/230.50 252.00/254.00 275.00/277.00 302.00/304.00 1715 226.75/228.75 250.00/252.00 272.75/274.75 299.50/301.50 (Closing Jan 31) 1715 229.50/231.50 253.00/255.00 276.00/278.00 303.00/305.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.79% 4.83% 5.12% 4.96% 4.85% 4.76% 1100 4.89% 4.87% 5.14% 4.97% 4.86% 4.77% 1200 4.84% 4.85% 5.13% 4.96% 4.85% 4.77% 1300 4.86% 4.90% 5.16% 4.97% 4.87% 4.76% 1400 4.85% 4.88% 5.17% 5.00% 4.89% 4.80% 1500 4.85% 4.88% 5.17% 5.01% 4.89% 4.80% 1600 4.85% 4.88% 5.16% 4.99% 4.88% 4.79% 1715 4.86% 4.86% 5.13% 4.96% 4.85% 4.75% (Closing Jan 31) 1715 4.85% 4.87% 5.14% 4.98% 4.86% 4.77% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.68% 4.63% 4.57% 4.54% 4.51% 4.50% 1100 4.69% 4.63% 4.58% 4.54% 4.52% 4.51% 1200 4.69% 4.63% 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% 4.51% 1300 4.69% 4.63% 4.57% 4.53% 4.51% 4.50% 1400 4.71% 4.65% 4.59% 4.56% 4.54% 4.52% 1500 4.72% 4.66% 4.60% 4.56% 4.54% 4.53% 1600 4.71% 4.64% 4.59% 4.55% 4.53% 4.52% 1715 4.67% 4.61% 4.56% 4.52% 4.50% 4.49% (Closing Jan 31) 1715 4.69% 4.63% 4.57% 4.53% 4.51% 4.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.4750/67.4850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com